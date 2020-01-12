advertisement

A survey conducted by Nanos Research and published by The Globe and Mail has painted a picture of the provincial provinces ready to gain more provincial autonomy, though this picture is not as candid as it might initially seem.

In the survey, which surveyed 1,010 Canadian adults nationwide about what is generally just a provincial issue, touched on topics related to Alberta’s withdrawal from the Canadian Pension Plan (and replacing it with its own provincial plan, a la Quebec ) or replacing the RCMP with a provincial police force, (a la Quebec and Ontario.)

This survey found that Quebec would be more in favor of these policies than those in prairies, though the amount of representation in the survey has been criticized online, with some questions why more people in Quebec (246) were surveyed than people in prairies ( 213.)

advertisement

The poll, which is titled “Support Not Strong for Alberta Not Excluding CPP and RCMP,” polls 807 more non-Albertans, Saskatchewanians and Manitobans than those in those provinces.

Another survey, this time conducted by Ipsos for Global News, found that most respondents in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Maritimes believe Canada is “more divided than ever”, and according to Ipsos vice – president Kyle Braid, those numbers have reached “historic” heights, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“This is really a story of two oil provinces that think they made a significant contribution to the Canadian economy during the boom years and now they feel when things are not going well, they feel isolated, undervalued, misunderstood by the rest of the country, ”he said about the poll, taken shortly after the 2019 federal election.

This study had findings that do not contradict those of the Nano survey, but raise questions about whether or not they should be more Canadian-precursor than the survey. This study found that “the agreement that the country is more divided than ever is the highest in … Alberta (79%) and Saskatchewan (77%). A majority of residents in the other two western Manitoba provinces (58%) and BC (54%) also agree that the country is divided, but their agreement is with Ontario (56%) and Quebec (54%) and not their western neighbors. Two-thirds (66%) of Canadian Canadians The Atlantic agrees that the country is more divided than ever. “

Among the other questions were “Canada is more divided than ever”, “My province would be better off if separated from Canada” and “I think the views of Western Canadians are adequately represented in Ottawa.”

According to the survey, roughly one-third (33%) of Albertans surveyed and just over a quarter (27%) of Saskatchewanians agree with the statement: “My province would be better off if it was separated from Canada.”

The poll surveyed 1,516 Canadians of online voting age between October 24 and November 1, 2019, which was during the initial boom of the Wexit movement.

This separatist sentiment was up 8 points compared to last year’s figures (up from 25% to 33%) and up 14 points from the 19 percent figure found in 2001. According to the survey, “a belief that Saskatchewan would be more good if that split has increased by 9 points from just over a year ago (from 18% to 27%) and 14 points in 2001 (was 13%). “

Feeling divided, however, has not been a major part of the platforms of Prime Ministers Scott Moe, Jason Kenney and Brian Pallister, though more autonomy has been for both Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Weeks ago, Moe publicly stated that he believed his province should have more say about their immigration system, making a direct comparison with Quebec.

Moe says he wants control of Saskatchewan’s population growth, which aims to grow by 300,000 over the next 10 years by adding 100,000 new jobs, increasing the province’s population to 1.4 million.

“The point is not to say the percentages would be. The goal is to have the flexibility to make the percentages work for the people and industries of this province,” Moe said, according to The Canadian Press.

“In many cases, like climate policy, provinces are more tied to the needs of industries that operate in our communities across the province.”

advertisement