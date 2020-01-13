advertisement

A new application for Dublin’s traffic-free city of Dublin on College Green will be submitted earlier this year, according to Owen Keegan, executive director of the Dublin City Council.

A board Pleanála rejected the city council’s plans for pedestrian and bicycle parking in November 2018 due to concerns about the “significant negative impact” on bus traffic and traffic in the city.

advertisement

Mr. Keegan said he was confident that the authority would approve the new application, despite the continued need to ban buses from the College Green intersection to Dame Street.

The city council has been preparing plans for the square since 2015 and said that the creation of a traffic-free space was essential for the smooth operation of the Luas Green line, which started operating in the city center two years ago.

The planning application for the square was submitted to the authority in May 2017, and the authority had originally planned to take its decision in November of this year, the month before the Luas inter-city took office.

After a host of objections to the Plaza plans, including a Dublin Bus appeal classifying it as “socially regressive” to remove buses from the Plaza area, the Board decided to hold a public hearing.

According to the site’s plans, public transportation, including trams, buses, and taxis, would continue to travel north and south in front of Trinity College to access Nassau Street. However, no vehicle traffic would be allowed to cross College Green east / west. This means that buses cannot travel from Dame Street to Westmoreland Street or from College Street to Dame Street.

In its decision against the square, the board said: “The principle of the proposed development is acceptable.” It would create a “high quality public area” and “allow a better appreciation of the architectural and cultural heritage of this important site”.

However, it refused permission because of the impact on traffic, especially for buses. The board stated that there was “uncertainty” about the possible effects on the bus system, but that this “could be significantly negative given the scope of the proposed bus diversion”.

Confident Council President

The town council closed College Green to traffic on three consecutive Sundays last summer to determine the site’s popularity and to address any logistical difficulties. During the trial, buses were redirected south along the South Quay while buses north were redirected through the Christchurch area and Winetavern Street along the North Quay.

The City Council announced that a revision of the BusConnects plan, the redesign of the Dublin Bus network, should be awaited before a new application for the space is submitted. The National Transport Authority (NTA) released its revisions last October, and although they still include College Green buses, Keegan said it was a good time to resubmit plans for the space.

“There are very few routes left in the BusConnects plan that go from college to college from east to west. And we think that with a few small changes, the last one can be removed. “

Changes made to the BusConnects plan mean that a planned “turning circle” for buses on Dame Street, in which buses from the west of the city turn before reaching College Green, could be eliminated, Keegan said, as this would be problematic for the place featured design.

“We will be submitting a new proposal to the board in the first quarter of the year and I am confident that the board can approve it – even more confident than the first time,” said Keegan.

The NTA announced that discussions with the city council about “route details at headquarters” can take place “on a different route” than in the entire BusConnects plan.

advertisement