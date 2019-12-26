advertisement

Kate Thompson, the new head of Calgary Municipal Land Corporation (CMLC), poses for a photo inside her office Tuesday, 10 December 2019. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

With a $ 550 million deal to build the new officially signed Calgary arena and bookstore, Kate Thompson is taking over the helm at Calgary County Land Corp., aware of the city’s pressure to produce as much structure as possible. iconic like the saddle it will replace.

But Thompson, the newly appointed president and CEO of the city-owned subsidiary that is leading the revitalization effort in the Victoria Park area – a project involving the arena as well as a $ 500 million expansion of the BMO Center – said this time, the function would to be more important than a worthy design on Instagram.

advertisement

“My hope is to have postcards about the amount of people in and around it rather than the shape of the building,” she said in a recent interview. “That would be higher in the success rate than something that looks like a boot or hat.”

This is not to say that the Renovated Rivers Residence, as the area in and around Stampede Park has been dubbed, will not feature some exciting new buildings. Thompson – an architect by training – said she thinks people will be particularly surprised by the look and feel of expanding the BMO Center, which will be a departure from the traditional “big box” style of most convention centers. Plans for that project are expected to be unveiled this spring.

“But the main purpose of these spaces is not just the big-picture buildings. It’s more than that,” Thompson said. “Active streets, great restaurants, places to bring their children, parks. in their daily lives. “

Thompson has been with CMLC since 2013, most recently as its vice president of development. She worked closely with her predecessor, outgoing president and CEO Michael Brown, on many of the town’s redevelopment projects in the East Village. In just over a decade, that redevelopment – which includes the Central Library, the National Music Center and a host of new residential towers – has completely changed the flavor of a neighborhood.

Sunrise at the new Central Library in Calgary on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

Leah Hennel / Postmedia

Thompson said no one can predict whether the Rivers District will attract the same level of private investment that East Village has. Calgary, after all, is still in the midst of an economic downturn for many years and the condo market still remains oversized.

“But what we can do is lay the groundwork for the best case scenario,” she said, adding that in addition to the arena anchoring and convention center expansion projects, CMLC has already signed a memorandum of understanding with a preferred partner to build a hotel in the area. “I think some of the most resilient and optimistic people are city planners and city builders because I think you have to be. You have to take advantage of the right time to build, to keep people working and create neighborhoods at a lower cost because of the potential savings available in the market. “

The fact that Calgary Flames, as part of the arena deal, has acquired the opportunity for two significant parcels of land near the site is an indication that there is long-term confidence in the market, Thompson said. The Flames will receive the “first refusal right” for a parcel of land that was formerly the home of the Enoch Sales House, as well as the 500,000 square feet of land that is currently home to Calgary’s Victoria Park Transit Facility ( buses) near the banks of the Elbow River.

“The Flames are not only here to build a (new) arena in collaboration with the city, but they also want to do more than just the building,” Thompson said. “We are working through some ideas with them and hearing their thoughts on the pieces of land. Undoubtedly, they are moving forward and excited about what the potential is. “

Panorama photo showing Scotiabank Saddledome (left) Calgary, Alta skyline and much of Victoria park on Thursday December 22, 2016.

Jim Wells /

Postmedia

For the transit facility site – which has an estimated market value of $ 85m – to be developed, the city must first agree to transfer the bus barns to another location. The cost of this has never been publicly stated, and the arena agreement states that the city has no obligation to make bus barn lands available for development.

However, Thompson said she believes it will happen.

“During my stay at CMLC, the party line has gone from ‘if’ we ever move bus barns to ‘when’ we move bus barns,” she said. “Which is really exciting because that piece of land is 11 acres, right on the Elbow River, with great potential for development. There is a great quality of life for someone potentially living in that space with access to all regional paths and this circle of culture and entertainment. “

Thompson added that he understands that it is not always easy for a city facing economic challenges to engage in major community-building projects, but said it is vital to remain optimistic and use a long-term lens when planning to the future of Calgary.

“It is difficult for the council to make these decisions in the face of greater community discussion,” she said. “But I think at this stage the signal they’ve sent is that Calgary is looking forward.”

astephenson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

advertisement