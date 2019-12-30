advertisement

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police have dropped new charges of killing a man who was shot outside a building in Mississauga, Ont., This fall.

Investigators say 38-year-old Jason Williams of Brampton, Ont., Was arrested today and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Mario Ibrahim.

Two other suspects – a man and a woman, both 24 – were arrested and charged with the same offense in the case earlier this month.

Police say Ibrahim, 26, was inside a vehicle outside a building when someone shot him shortly before midnight on October 22.

They say the shootings were planned and premeditated, and a dark SUV was seen leaving the scene.

Police say the attack came two days after someone in a dark SUV opened fire on Ibrahim and a friend as they boarded Highway 401 in another vehicle.

They also say their investigation into Ibrahim’s death led them to a separate crime, robbery and shootings that took place at an adult entertainment club in early October.

Thirty-four-year-old Justin Malcolm of Brampton, Ont., Is still looking for robberies and firearms in that incident, and police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

This report from The Canadian Press was originally published on December 30, 2019.

