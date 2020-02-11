advertisement

CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Byron Snellgrove, head of the Cayce Department of Public Security, will provide an update to the media on February 11, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. to search for the missing 6-year-old Faye Sweltik. Rely on ABC Columbia News to get live radio and online coverage.

During the day on Tuesday, Lexington County MPs said law enforcement officers searched homes to speak to neighbors and interview drivers when they enter and leave Sweltik’s neighborhood.

Police say Faye was last seen around 3:45 a.m. on Monday afternoon. The authorities say she got off the school bus and went to play in the yard. She was last seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, officials from the Cayce Department of Public Safety say.

She was wearing a black shirt and spotted rain boots.

If anyone has information, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.

