advertisement

Expectations that Japan was Johnny Sexton’s last World Cup in 2019 may prove premature. The 34-year-old can always count on Tom Brady and Roger Federer, and after the disappointments in his first World Cup quarter-final last October, the newly appointed Irish captain has no intention of drawing up pension plans until now.

Another Lions tour to South Africa next year is a very real destination, and France 2023 could be too.

advertisement

“I talked about how I want to play as long as possible because I love what I do,” said Sexton when Guinness Six Nations 2020 kicked off in London’s East End yesterday. “I wouldn’t change it for anything, maybe to be a golfer, but for something else. I love being in sports, I love everything that goes with it, and I want to play for as long as possible.

“But you can be 24 years old, sit here and play until you are 35 or 36, but you could be ready tomorrow, you don’t know, so I have no reason to talk about it anymore. I have these six nations – Simply enjoy the campaign.

“I’ll be here next year if an injury doesn’t stop me, and I will continue building season after season, trying to produce the goods, keeping my mind and body in good shape, and I don’t understand why not.” But there are other people who have a lot to do with it.

“But the day the guys in the game that I respect say,” Look, I think you’ve had enough. “I’ll listen and then I’ll go. I’ll kick and scream but I’ll go,” Sexton admitted ironically, to which Andy Farrell gave a knowing giggle next to him.

“A lot has to happen,” said Sexton.

Ultimate honor

There is absolutely no doubt that Sexton’s motivational juices were further increased by being named captain of his country for the first time, which he considers to be the ultimate honor.

In his second season as Leinster captain, Sexton said of his role: “I tried to improve. Leadership is the same part of my game as everyone else, I have had to improve over the years. I have had to change, I have to change get used to being an older man in the squad. I still have that urge, but how I describe it to other people is more important than ever.

“I had to get better and change and I hope I did it. I learned some good lessons from Leinster in three seasons when I started taking on captaincy with Isa (Nacewa) and then after Isa. I have learned a lot from the captains I played under and I will try to take a little off of them but it is important that I am myself. You have to try to stay true to yourself and I will try but I’ll try to get better. I’ll try to do that with every part of my game until I retire. “

Andy Farrell and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton with the trophy. Photo: Will Oliver / Getty Images

The captain’s responsibility removes more responsibilities, including dealing with the media more regularly in events like yesterday’s, but he always did that just because he answered questions thoughtfully and honestly.

“I never found it difficult or difficult. I got through at 20 so that you could get used to it. Obviously, today is the biggest I have ever done. I don’t think you will ever get used to it, and luckily it’s only once a year, ”he said with a big smile.

“Obviously there is an additional responsibility regarding additional meetings with Faz (Andy Farrell), regarding the progress of the group, additional meetings with the leadership group, trying to get to the other players and see what they think. ” But I enjoy it all. It will be an additional responsibility, but I don’t find it too difficult. “

Farrell emphasized that “to be honest, there is no agenda” to just nominate Sexton as captain for this one campaign, and that Sexton’s age is also not a factor.

Sexton’s predecessor, Rory Best, had suggested to the players, and especially the leadership group, to coach the World Cup quarter-finals week, which was interpreted as a criticism of Joe Schmidt.

player controlled

“I talked to Rory about it and I think part of it was that he was trying to pull it on himself, he was trying to say that he might have misunderstood it a bit,” said Sexton. “We talked about it, we wanted more … not that it wasn’t player-driven in the past, but that it should be player-driven even more.”

“This is being driven by Faz, he wants us to do it together so that the team can be accountable to each other,” he added, which was related to Leinster.

“We had a strong voice before, but I think these comments were disproportionately affected at the same time with the IRFU review. What I think he was trying to say was that the leadership group had to do more. I know it was aimed at Joe, but Rory didn’t intend that, I don’t think. “

These six nations will also mark a premiere as Ireland’s attack coach for Mike Catt, whom Farrell described as “and an idea man” who will challenge him.

Sexton had a couple of meetings with Catt and revealed, “He called me and I told my wife I would meet him for 20 minutes or half an hour. And about two hours later, she sent me a sneaky text saying” “Your dinner is ready, tell Mike to go.”

At this point, Farrell joked: “I’ll tell him that.”

But, as Sexton said, Catt was free to talk about rugby all day at his discretion. “He’s just excited and excited about pushing our attack forward, and he has some pretty good ideas. Yes, really infectious energy.”

The other five have the floor

England

The main problem with Eddie Jones at this tournament is the slowness of the ruckball in the current game. “I am sure that some of the other coaches take a different view. You might like it slowly. I think we need to make the way the tackle whistled a bit more consistent because the teams have to have the ability to be quick to play and it’s very difficult right now. “

France

Fabien Galthie, who was approaching his first season as a French coach, vowed: “Our goal is to get the French public to support us, fill the Stade de France and live the games with as much passion as we do want to live in them. We want to share the emotions with them. Our story is a love story with the French audience. “

Wales

Wayne Pivac replaced Warren Gatland after 12 years and said: “The boys clearly had a very good defense, obviously they had a ball to play and were the most disciplined team in the competition.” So we’re trying to add value to the attack and develop it over a period of time just to get a little more weapons. “

Italy

Franco Smith replaced Conor O’Shea and said: “From the start we want to be the best we can and it will be difficult to say we want three games.” Of course we want to win five, but we have to be realistic. All other teams will start new processes and we also have to follow a new process. I am very happy that the level of skills is really very high. “

Scotland

The newly appointed Scottish captain Stuart Hogg said: “We will be separated from our families for the next seven or eight weeks, so we have to be a family out of the field, we have to be strong, we have to be tight, but we also have to have fun to have. I am an energy ball on and off the field and I want to try to get the best out of everyone and every opportunity. “

advertisement