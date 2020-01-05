advertisement

The arrival of legal edibles, grape cannabis and other products in Ontario will not meet the government’s stated intention to cut into the black market, according to industry observers.

The Ontario Cannabis Store, the provincial pot distributor, has announced that some of the new products are slated to start appearing in mortar and brick retailers on Monday and be available for purchase online 10 days in advance later.

advertisement

But those observing the cannabis cannabis industry in Canada said a combination of federal health regulations and Ontario personal records about product pricing may fail to make legal products attractive as the alternative is still available through illegal channels.

“I know OCS wants to move to a thousand stores, but eventually you’ll have to have a thousand people ready to take part in the legal market,” said Omar Khan, the national cannabis sector leader with Hill + Knowlton Strategies. “They will only do so if they can be price competitive with the illegal market.”

Edibles and comparable cannabis products became legal statewide in October, marking the second wave of federal government legalization scheme launched a year ago, but Monday will mark the first time such products are available for government-sanctioned purchases in Ontario.

OCS said 59 new products, including a variety of vapes, edibles and a tea, will hit store shelves on Monday and will be available for sale online effective Jan. 16. The province’s pot distributor said the number of products is expected to increase to 100 as they receive regulatory approval within the next few months.

But OCS warned that supplies would be tight during the first weeks of edible sales, echoing warnings that sounded across the country in the early days of legalization.

While industry observers said supply cuts may have kept the black market booming early, they cite various potential hurdles facing Ontario this time around.

Khan said federal health regulations that limit the amount of cannabis included in legal products will pose a potential setback.

He said the rules currently restrict consumers to a maximum purchase of 30mg worth of products at a time and do not allow any individual item to contain more than 10mg. In contrast, the United States has allowed the products to be sold in up to 100 mg packages in jurisdictions where cannabis is legalized.

“This makes it more difficult to make regular consumers leave the illegal market, where swallowed products are readily available without these restrictions,” he said.

But Khan said the most frightening hurdle comes from how the Ontario cannabis market has evolved, with OCS acting as an online retailer and wholesaler of all cannabis products.

OCS has the power to buy goods from their manufacturers, set prices and distribute them to retailers, Khan said, noting that such a system is not conducive to lower prices.

He cited the system in place in Saskatchewan, which sees manufacturers negotiate directly with retailers to set prices, as they are more likely to bear the costs of retailing.

For its part, OCS argues that its new product list could be reduced to black market sales. Edibles will cost between $ 7 and $ 14, drinks are priced between $ 4 and $ 10, steam products will sell for between $ 25 and $ 125, toppings will be available for between $ 15 and $ 55, and concentrations are expected to sell between $ 30 and $ 70.

“We have compared our offerings with similar products in the illicit market to ensure that initial retailing will be competitive,” OCS Senior Director of Merchandising Kevin Lam said when new products were unveiled last week.

But Michael Armstrong, an associate professor of business at Brock University who analyzes cannabis market data, said Ontario has a history of pricing products at the highest end of the spectrum.

The numbers he calculated after the first six months of legalization suggested that Ontario implemented a 70 percent mark on the goods available at the time. That figure, while shy of the 90 percent mark seen in Newfoundland, was well above the levels set in other provinces such as Quebec and New Brunswick.

Federal data show that Ontario’s current cannabis excise tax of about 11.4 percent also falls in the first half of the national ranking, though significantly lower than jurisdictions such as Alberta and Nunavut.

Armstrong warned, however, that estimating food prices is more complex than comparing the costs of raw cannabis products.

He said manufacturers will work hard to differentiate themselves and their offerings through quality control, formulation and other factors, noting that some consumers may prove willing to pay a premium for what they perceive to be is a better product.

This quality issue, he said, could prove fruitful in combating illegal sales even if prices stay high.

“Manufacturers are hoping these new products will allow them to be differentiated,” Armstrong said. “If they can come up with a cookie or tea that people like, then they can pay a higher price than the black market and still attract customers.”

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement