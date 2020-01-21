advertisement

Bus stop security is paramount for school districts and more and more people are turning to new camera technologies to protect their students.

The cameras on the buses and the stop arms outside the bus may not be new, but a Michigan company now has new artificial intelligence that can help catch drivers who illegally drive past. school buses.

“You have about 100,000 vehicles passing on school buses daily,” said Corey Mathews, sales manager for Pro-Vision Video Systems.

This is the most dangerous part of a student who goes to school, to the bus stop, and a car ignores the signs to stop.

The Morley-Stanwood school district barely avoided the disaster in 2018 when student Kory Knapp was hit in one of these scenarios. He recovered from his injuries.

“I told him we would like more cameras on more buses in the future,” said Roger Cole, director of Morley-Stanwood, “Almost regardless of the cost. We just need it. It’s driver safety , child safety. “

What is disconcerting for Cole is that at Morley-Stanwood, they do not see this at the start of the year, when people still remember how to drive on the buses. His drivers report him every month and he says that at least once a week he receives a complaint from a bus driver that someone has passed through his stop sign.

“You manipulate the buttons to turn off your stop arm and your red lights and then someone goes by,” said Cole, “Do I have the urge to look quickly? Are my eyes sharp enough to understand this?”

The key is to grab the offender’s license plate. It’s much easier to do with the new technology from a company in the Grand Rapids area, Pro-Vision.

“It uses AI technology to be able to focus on the vehicles coming and going,” says Mathews.

As with red light cameras at intersections, photos can be taken and license plates captured.

“In some states, you have to have facial recognition, but in others, it is based solely on obtaining the plate and the overall identification of the vehicle,” says Mathews.

Michigan is one of those states, and Morley-Stanwood is one of those districts that will be looking at this technology and slowing down the dangers at the bus stop.

“Use this information to determine the consequences of law enforcement,” says Cole, “I think it might start to get people’s attention.”

