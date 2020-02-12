advertisement

Just a day after the release of the second season of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare, players are predicting what we can expect in the near future.

That said: a Battle Royale mode that, thanks to the intro video for the game, which contains a fairly large hint that the mode is on the way, now seems to be possible, if not more so.

The video shows soldiers jumping out of a large plane over a giant map (much larger than the classics we normally see in Call of Duty) while a menacing green mist lurks in the background.

You can see the video below:

The fog – presumably the shrinking circle of the Battle Royale – appears after we see the new operator Ghost arrive in Verdansk, where something strange is going on. Before he shows up, we hear another soldier saying, “The gasoline is closing.”

At the end of this clip we see reinforcements on the map below, an important indication that Battle Royale is on the way.

There have been rumors, reports and leaks about the mode for months, with one leak claiming to have gotten into what appears to be a Battle Royale card. Depending on the leak, the mode will have 200 players, support solo, duo and four-player squads and offer the opportunity to reappear with the help of collectable tokens.

However, it should be noted that these are only rumors and there is no official confirmation from the game developers Infinity Ward.

The intro video has raised hopes among many that Modern Warfare could ever have a Battle Royale mode, thanks to Infinity Ward, who previously said it would refrain from including the mode to focus on the “core” multiplayer Focus experience.

Joe Cecot, Infinity Ward’s multiplayer design director, told IGN:

We are big fans of Battle Royale. We’re excited about large numbers of players and the like, but at the moment we’re really focusing on core multiplayer.

We really focused on Modern Warfare, authentic and robust, realistic weapons, and it’s a different experience. It’s really … just about going back to Modern Warfare and keeping it clean.

Content creator LongSensation shared the rumor on Twitter and suggested that developer Raven Software – who typically helps with Call of Duty development – would work with Infinity Ward to develop a battle royale separate from the main game but is connected in some ways.

While this has still not been confirmed and therefore needs to be consumed with a pinch of salt, LongSensation can look back on a fairly solid track record when it comes to reporting Call of Duty rumors.

Even though the intro video is something, I think we could be on something.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is currently available for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

