“The Ferrante Letters”, a book of “collective criticism” by authors and academics Sarah Chihaya, Merve Emre, Katherine Hill and Jill Richards, started in spring 2015 in a Brooklyn bar. “It is at this moment that spring flirts with summer”, they write in their introduction, “the wind thwarts the cherry blossoms”. The word “flirt” seems deliberate. Here are letters that the four women sent to each other while reading Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan quartet: letters that themselves court a new mode of textual engagement. “Each letter would build on the arguments of previous letters by accepting, disagreeing, extending and reframing,” continue the authors. “The boundaries between our readings would remain permeable. . . . we thought this would make visible the slow, fractured and creative accretion of ideas that underlies all acts of criticism. “

Something strange about a group of bookish women using Ferrante’s tetralogy – which follows the lives of Lila and Lenù, two friends who grew up in Naples in the 1950s – to push a collective investigation . Lenù is a novelist. Lila, who lives surreal episodes in which “the outlines of things and people. . . broken like cotton thread ”, is the muse of Lenù. The books themselves, framed by Lila’s disappearance and written by an anonymous author (Elena Ferrante is a pseudonym), represent identity as something that disappears, or has never existed. Perhaps, in this context, killing the individual critic is only logical.

However, the book offers many pleasures of traditional criticism. The first part consists of short exploratory letters, which touch on everything, from friendship to motherhood to political solidarity. In the second part, each author presents a longer essay that develops an idea from the first half. The project is mainly aimed at insiders, who can test their observations against their previous knowledge of Ferrante, but the authors themselves seem attracted by the role of the amateur. Their introduction underlines that none of them specializes in Italian literature; none of them had written on Ferrante before embarking on the experiment. Often, they adopt a provisional posture, dancing around ideas and each other. “I will not make any particularly responsible or rigorous statements about Sebald and Ferrante,” warns Chihaya at one point. “These are just confused thoughts and feelings, somehow stemming from Katherine’s provocation to think of place on / with / under the character.”

Informality provides cover for daring. (What follows Chihaya’s hedge is a rich meditation on the elusiveness of neighborhoods and people.) It “also makes visible,” as the authors point out, the fractured and cumulative nature of literary analysis itself. Browsing these letters is like broadcasting a time-lapse video: in one example, Emre’s brilliant perceptiveness on an exploding pot (the scene converts “social entropy” into “material destruction”) seeps into the Chihaya’s phantasmagorical notion of realism, a mode in which physical objects are overloaded with meaning. Elsewhere, the writers continue the wild fires on a ground of an unexpected intimacy. Emre is considering her pregnancy. Chihaya discusses depression and the attraction of self-effacement. Richards notes, “There are ghost stories about me. . . . under the stories I tell about Lenù and Lila, so that the Neapolitan cycle fades a little in the background, like a simple enabling fiction. “

Staff have been making their way through criticism for some time, usually to emphasize the subjectivity of the discipline: remembering the “network of lived relationships” in which scholarship occurs is reasonably expected to lead to better understanding. (There are “individuals behind these projects,” the authors insist, citing Jack Halberstam.) But the revelations in “The Ferrante Letters” are not denials, intended to contextualize – they are lightning bolts, intended to seduce . The intimate tone lends an attractive humanity to the book, inducing a pleasure more often associated with novels: the pleasure of the character. For Chihaya, Emre and Richards (Hill reveals less), certain confessions do not promise the key to a story – that of Ferrante – but the existence of a second story, more enchanting, than the first story “allows”.

This is one of the many ways in which essays aspire to fiction. More specifically, they aspire to the state of Ferrante’s fiction, bristling with “ghost stories”: the novels of Lenù, for example, paraphrase Lila’s diaries. The desired ideal seems to be ambiguity and aesthetic unknowability. This means that, even if The Ferrante Letters highlights what is good about criticism (sharp remark, ingenious arguments, elegant and energetic expression), it can sometimes seem to disdain its own genre. It is difficult to oppose ambition, the flourishes that make this book read like art. And yet, it is worth distinguishing between literary effects which charm or move a reader and those which improve their comprehension of a text. Book reviewers are not there to make even brilliant friends.

What exactly are they doing here? The most provocative claim of “The Ferrante Letters” is that criticism could not only clarify a text; he can also imitate a work, inhabit its form. This gives rise to a hypnotizing reflexive reading, in which the authors, characters of a plot of their own making, gradually become subject to the themes of Ferrante. Consider the essays on the back of the book. Richards, an expert in gender and sexuality studies, explores elisions – the way Lenù crushes Lila’s dialogue, for example – in order to think of strange alternatives to the Neapolitan narrative. Chihaya, for her part, maintains that the sense of flow and turbulence that permeates Ferrante’s work produces a not very pleasant excitement, which she calls “displeasure”, and which she links to our twin impulses of assertiveness and self-effacement, familiar with his own life.

Throughout, we have the feeling that Ferrante’s novels and letters are composed of the same thematic strata. The outermost layer has something to do with competition and affiliation. Lila and Lenù constitute, as Richards says, “an economy of two”. A reader feels the impulse to identify, to choose one at the expense of the other. “Among friends,” writes Richards, “what makes you bounce off everyone in a claustrophobic pool game of limited personalities.” Are you a Lenù or a Lila? Likewise, are you a Sarah, a Merve, a Katherine or a Jill? I found myself projecting different aspects of the same critical mind onto the authors: Chihaya as the logic of dreams, Emre as judgment, Richards as counterfactual imagination, Hill as warmth. Obviously, this type of sorting is reductive and, a layer lower, the novels seem to criticize it. Ferrante blurs the line between Lila and Lenù. It takes back the fluidity of self, and the letters implicitly make the same point, offering a vision of the brain of the critic as animated, porous, stuffed with other people.

Recently, I went to see Chihaya, Emre, Hill and Richards talking at a local bookstore. I arrived late; the room was so full that I could only hear the voices of the authors, mixed but distinct. One of them pointed out that the letters imply an audience outside of the specific recipient – the form involves both communication and performance, speaking not only to but through. This feeling, of women using each other’s stories as opportunities to make themselves, is at the heart of the Neapolitan quartet. What distinguishes the teachers of Lila and Lenù is the spirit in which the material is offered. The protagonists of Ferrante are territorial; Chihaya, Emre, Hill and Richards generously spread their words. You could attribute that to civic spirit. But it could also reflect the fact that, for these authors, the readings are not complete and polite products. Self-difference can be transcribed rather than appeased; each sentence is an invitation to insist more. The endless end of such a practice – of any critical practice, well done – is sometimes paralyzing. Even while working on this review, I sometimes felt myself lose shape and multiply, as if there was too much of me to start the work and too little of me to finish it. I wandered to my publisher’s office. I backed up. I disturbed my colleague, who was closing a profile. I wanted a return on my efforts, which came from an undetermined personal place, but I also think that I also wanted something simpler: the company.

.

