advertisement

A Montreal man is being praised as a hero after his courageous actions saved nearly a dozen people from serious injury or worse.

Erick Marciano was driving his SUV at a meeting Tuesday afternoon in downtown Montreal when he saw a car speed through a red light, with Montreal police hot on the tail of the vehicle.

When he saw the suspect vehicle making a sharp turn in front of him toward a crowd of about a dozen pedestrians and city workers, Marciano says he knew he had to act.

advertisement

“I don’t want him to hurt anyone,” Marciano told CBC Daybreak. “I realized, sacrificing a car wasn’t really a big deal. And that’s what I did.”

Marciano then waved his SUV over the divider, blocking the vehicle from speeding in the crowd of pedestrians. The only people injured were the suspect, and police are assessing his actions as heroic.

Marciano said the intersection was baked with pedestrians crossing the intersection heading to downtown Montreal’s mega-hospital, with many workers out for lunch break.

“It came to my mind, I said, ‘this is not going to happen here,'” he said.

Marciano says he knew the vehicle would be able to absorb the hit, not even considering its overall safety. “I realized, he had a Honda and there was no way he could get past the average,” he said. “For me, that was the safest thing to do.”

On Facebook, Marciano posted a comment about a story, saying “I think I’m a nice guy if only my wife would believe him lol (sic)”

Upon impact, police were able to arrest the 19-year-old suspect at the scene. He is due to appear in court Wednesday afternoon, and is charged with “numerous criminal offenses” including impaired driving, failure to stop police, assault with a weapon, driving with a suspended license, dangerous driving and driving a vehicle. stolen vehicle.

Marciano’s actions have been universally praised. From the police, who thanked him for risking his life, to the suspect’s mother.

The suspect’s mother thanked Marciano for stopping her son from injuring people. She said her son has had a history of mental health issues and that it should not take these kinds of incidents for the government to realize that mental health should become a higher priority.

The police were also grateful. “They were very, very thankful. Very thankful. Very thankful – it was embarrassing,” Marciano told the Montreal Gazette.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante has also quoted her praise for the brave act, tweeting:

“I salute the courage of Erick Marciano, whose heroic gesture saved the lives of many pedestrians (downtown Montreal.) On behalf of myself and the Montrealers, thank you from the bottom of my heart, Mr. Marciano.”

(Translated by Google)

Although Marciano’s SUV was damaged in the collision, Marciano’s insurance company told him we would not be held responsible for the crash.

“What matters is the outcome, and all is well, and everyone can go home last night.”

advertisement