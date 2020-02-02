advertisement

Tite Kubo’s exceptionally popular manga bleach is coming back in 2020 with a new project created to mark the series’ 20th anniversary and to be featured at the upcoming AnimeJapan2020 fair.

Details on the project are currently rare, as on January 27th it was only announced that “something” about Bleach and Kubo will debut at the upcoming Japanese anime convention.

The live stage event “Bleach 20th Anniversary Project and Tite Kubo New Work Presentation” will take place on March 21st with Kubo, Weekly Shonen Jump editor Nakano Hiroyuki, Ichigo Kurosaki’s voice actor Morita Masakazu and Kukichi Bakuya voice actor Okiayu Ryoutarou.

A teaser website hosted by Shonen Jump has been created since the project was vaguely announced and currently only contains a single image entitled “Bleach – Face Again”:

Bleach animator Masashi Kudo Not sure if he will ever work on the anime again

Bleach animator, character designer, storyboard artist, and episode director Masashi Kudo said in November that he wasn’t sure if he would do any more bleach animation.

