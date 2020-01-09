advertisement

Warner Bros. and DC Films have released the second official Birds of Prey trailer with Margot Robbie.

DC Films has the trailer titled “Gotham’s Worst Brings Its Best.” Meet Harley Quinn, Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya and Cassandra Cain. “

Here is the official summary of the film:

“Have you ever heard of a cop, a songbird, a psychopath and a mafia princess? “Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn)” is a twisted story that Harley told himself as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most shameful narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his eager right hand, Zsasz, target a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down and searches for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down. “

The film stars Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, Chris Messina as Victor Zsasz, Ewan McGregor as Roman Sionis and Ella Jay Basco as Cassandra Cain.

The film was written by Christina Hodson and directed by Cathy Yan.

Birds of Prey will be released on February 7, 2020.

