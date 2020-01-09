advertisement

Who needs the joker? In this playful and colorful new trailer for “Birds of Prey”, Harley Quinn by Margot Robbie spends some time making fun of her separation from Jared Leto’s Joker from “Suicide Squad”. But in no time she is back to her old devilish self.

Robbie stars in the superhero team film along with Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Rosie Perez as they form a purely female group of superheroes who take on the Warlord Black Mask played by Ewan McGregor.

They are forced to work together to save a young girl’s life and save themselves from the men who want to see them dead, and no one will stop them from doing well.

“Psychologically speaking, revenge rarely brings the catharsis that we hope for,” Robbie sways in the trailer. “Are we ready?”

“Birds of Prey”, more precisely “Birds of Prey: And the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn”, combines some musical comedy elements with the more traditional superhero style, and this latest trailer is full of life. We catch a glimpse of an artful, Busby Berkeley-style song and dance number, and Quinn even has a pet hyena in the bathtub that Bruce’s name is “after this bourgeois Wayne”.

Cathy Yan is the director of the DC film that Warner Bros. will open on February 7th.

Check out the new trailer for “Birds of Prey”.

Margot Robbie’s Evolution, From “Neighbors” to “Me, Tonya” (Photos)

Two new films will be released just in time for the holidays: “Goodbye Christopher Robin” and “I, Tonya”. Margot Robbie is launching it this year. Here’s a walk through her career, starting with her role in a particular Australian soap opera. Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap in Thompson Toronto

“Neighbours” Robbie began acting on the screen in the Australian soap opera “Neighbors”, which began in 1985 and continues to this day. She was part of the show from 2008 to 2014 and played the role of Donna Freedman. Grundy Television Australia

“Pan Am” Robbie’s next television appearance was as flight attendant Laura Cameron at ABC. The show only lasted one season. Photo by Eric Liebowitz – © 2011 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc.

“Over time” The Australian jumped on the screen in the film “About Time”, in which she played a small role alongside Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson, as one of his character’s love interests. Working title films

“The Wolf from Wall Street” She played Robbie’s major breakout role with Leonardo DiCaprio in “Wolf of Wall Street”, in which she played Leo’s wife.

“The Big Short” Robbie has a cameo in “The Big Short”, which is also about Wall Street. She explains confusing financial terms and how the big short played out – while sipping champagne in a bubble bath.

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” Robbie plays alongside Tina Fey in this film about journalists reporting on the war in Afghanistan. Frank Masi – © 2015 Paramount Pictures

“The Legend of Tarzan” Robbie plays with Alexander Skarsgard in a live action version of “Tarzan”, in which the two return to the jungle after their stay in London.

“Suicide Mission” Robbie has entered the DC universe with Warner Bros. ” Suicide Squad ‘as Harley Quinn, the love interest in Jared Leto’s crazy joker. Robbie’s appearance was an outstanding part of the poorly rated film. Warner Bros.

“Me, Tonya” Robbie leads the film as Tonya Harding, the disgraced Olympic figure skater. Robbie tells the story of jealousy and anger from Harding’s point of view. In the theaters December 8th. neon

“Goodbye Christopher Robin” Robbie plays A. A. Milne’s wife Daphne in this look behind the scenes of the life of the creator of Winnie the Pooh, who was inspired by her son C. R. Milne. 20th Century Fox

“Mary Queen of Scots” Robbie is the latest actress to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots”, in which Saoirse Ronan plays the title character. The film is about Mary Stuart’s attempt to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth as Queen of England. Focus features, working title film

Upcoming projects It is rumored that Robbie will repeat her role as Harley Quinn in an untitled project by Harley Quinn and Joker as well as in “Suicide Squad 2” and “Gotham City Sirens”. Warner Bros.

