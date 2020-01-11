advertisement

A bill in New Jersey may soon prevent parents from using religion as the basis for not vaccinating their children, a development that has predictably caused quite a stir in the anti-vaxxer community. While state schools in the state require students to be vaccinated, parents who are against vaccination have long been able to request exemptions on religious grounds. Unfortunately, that exemption seems to be on the way.

The New Jersey state senate on Thursday approved the law in question after adding some changes to saturate some conservative legislators. In particular, the amendments to the bill state that private schools can accept non-vaccinated children on condition that they disclose how many students have not been vaccinated.

Of course the bill aroused quite a bit of indignation among those in the anti-vaxxer camp. Yesterday afternoon, thousands of protesters gathered outside the state house to express their opposition to the bill. With many demonstrators singing “Kill the Bill!”, Others accused state lawmakers of being murderers.

advertisement

Some demonstrators had signs that said, “Where there is a risk, there must be a choice.” Photos of the protest also showed a mother holding a sign with the text: “My body, my religion, my children, my rights!”

A final vote on the bill will take place next week, with many observers in mind that it will pass. Yet it won’t happen without a fight.

NJ.com reports:

Now is the scene on Monday for a new clash with possibly thousands of parents and religious leaders who have flooded the offices of legislators with phone calls and emails for the past month.

…

Just like last month, protesters packed the courtyards outside the Statehouse on Thursday, this time with “O’Scanlon vote no!” And “Amendments don’t work!”

Women hit buckets. Scores blew whistles. Bells rang and sirens howled and families shouted in megaphones, the sound so deafening that a demonstrator used his hand to shield his toddler’s ears.

It is clear that the anti-vaccination movement is generally small, but the supporters are incredibly vocal, passionate and proactive. Indeed, there are few problems today as controversial as vaccination. While anti-vaxxers claim that vaccines are unnecessary or an underlying cause of autism, those who support vaccinations claim that unvaccinated children endanger everyone else.

Image source: billion photos / Shutterstock

. [TagsToTranslate] vaccination

advertisement