advertisement

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. – The Trump government announced on Thursday that e-liquids and cartridges with fruit and mint flavors will no longer be sold in the US after February.

Some people may think that those who work in stores such as Mountain Vaporz are disappointed, but according to manager James Wyckoff this is not necessarily the case.

“Most of these children never smoked cigarettes in the first place,” said Wyckoff. “They end up with a completely worse habit than what the average smoker had.”

advertisement

Wyckoff was on the other side of the counter a few years ago, but now, as a manager in the store, he takes his job and training on e-cigarettes and vapen seriously.

“Instead of people who use it to quit smoking, we have many kids who are okay, but instead of cigarettes, I can get away with it because it’s much easier to hide, I can go to the bathroom, get a few tear on it, “Wyckoff explained.

From February, the ban will remove sweet flavors that appeal to young users. Officials believe that the sweetness often disguises how much nicotine is in the e-liquid.

Many stores such as Mountain Vapez make their own e-liquids so that their customers know exactly what they put into their bodies.

“Many people consider these pre-filled devices to be more convenient because it is less maintenance for which they are responsible, and the tradeoff is that they trade their health for convenience,” the manager said.

And although many young users may be disappointed by this new law, Wyckoff says as someone in the sheep industry, this is a good move.

“Too sweet juices, yes, they may taste great, but you just don’t know what’s in the liquid,” he said. “We’ve been telling people for years, even before these pods came by, know what you’re vaporizing, know the ingredients, you know we’re busy depositing something you’re going to kill. We’re not trying to get you poison for another let them exchange. “

.

advertisement