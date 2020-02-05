advertisement

During the NBA All-Star Weekend, New Balance and Joe Freshgoods will print a bold two-shoe collaboration, “Don’t Be Mad”, that offers a classic look and the brand’s top-notch basketball shoe.

The “No Emotions Are Emotions” collection will consist of a redesigned Made 992 silhouette and a reinterpreted OMN1S basketball sneaker as worn by NBA star Kawhi Leonard on the court. In addition to the sneakers, New Balance and Joe Freshgoods will also supply clothing for collaboration.

“No emotions are emotions, that’s my game face. It is for people in the world who do not speak out loud about what they will do. they just do it, ”said Joe Freshgoods in a statement. “In this way, I connect Kawhi’s personality to the collection and my personal brand during the All-Star weekend.”

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance collection “No Emotions Are Emotions” will be sold in a pop-up store in Chicago during the NBA All-Star Weekend, February 14-16.

Pop-up shop details are deleted from Joe Freshgoods’ social media accounts.

