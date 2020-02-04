advertisement

Greenhouse has launched several must-have collections since late 2019, and the incubator program has another on the way with New Balance and Paperboy Paris.

Paperbpy Paris, which is referred to as “restaurant meets streetwear print”, has revised the classic New Balance 801 silhouette. As part of a bold and playful collaborative collection, a look was designed for every terrain with robust outsoles and leather upper. The line will include three iterations of the New Balance 801, inspired by the typical Paperboy menu items: tuna tataki sandwich, ginger lemonade and coffee latte.

A model in the Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Ginger Lemonade”.

CREDIT: greenhouse

In addition to sneakers, the line offers clothing and accessories such as jackets, hoodies, sweatpants, t-shirts, headgear, an apron, a cup and more. Some items in the line use selected, multi-colored embroidery accents, others use a common emblem between New Balance and Paperboys logos.

The Greenhouse x New Balance x Paperboy Paris collection comes on Friday via the Greenhouse app with a limited amount, which is available in selected Foot Locker stores in North America, Europe and Asia as well as on Footlocker.com. The 801 sneakers cost $ 110.

Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Ginger Lemonade” for greenhouses.

CREDIT: greenhouse

Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Coffee Latte” for greenhouses.

CREDIT: greenhouse

Paperboy Paris x New Balance 801 “Tuna Tataki Sandwich” for greenhouses.

CREDIT: greenhouse

