The school board approved a $ 1.74 million contract with The LandTek Group Inc. for work at the Newtown Township School.

The contract with The LandTek Group Inc. also includes related work, including renewal of the track with an all-weather surface, a new scoreboard, and a safety net at both ends of the field, said Doug Taylor, district operations director.

The net is designed to prevent balls from athletes who train on the main field from hitting those who are doing warm-up exercises or other activities at both ends, he added.

Taylor said work should begin two days after Council Rock North’s completion in June and should be completed by the end of August.

Northampton regulators recently approved a $ 2.7 million project at the district’s other high school, Council Rock South, Northampton, which involves installing the school’s first artificial turf and related functions such as 200 portable seats, lighting, sidewalks, scoreboard , Flagpole and storm includes water management improvements.

This work should start in the spring and be completed sometime in the fall, Taylor estimated. This is done in such a way that the playing field and the associated functions can be easily converted into a full-size stadium if the majority of school authorities want this in the future.

He said the Council Rock North project had been discussed with representatives of the Newtown community and did not require further approval from the community regulators.

Taylor said the LandTek contract provides for the proper and legal disposal of Council Rock North’s old lawn.

Disposing of old grass fields has become a problem in the United States. Only a few places are allowed to accept waste, which has led to a growing and unregulated home industry of vacant landowners accepting it.

