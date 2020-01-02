advertisement

A new analysis of Rotten Tomatoes’ reviews for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker suggests that the film’s viewership ratio is being improperly increased by fake, positive reviews of the film from 86% to counter the wave of negative and mixed viewer reviews of the film still received.

With the ScrapeStorm scraping software and the text analysis website Online Utility, YouTuber Sheila Allen scraped 6,000 reviews from verified reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes and found that not only the film’s viewer ratings remained unchanged, but also the 86% who followed 6,231 reviews resulted in 63,000 additional reviews, but many of the reviews repeated general expressions without making a meaningful comment:

After completing their analysis, Allen made their data sheets available via links in the video description.

Some of the most common idioms in these supposedly fake reviews are:

“Way to the End of the Saga” appears in 61 reviews.

“Great way to end this,” appeared in 59 reviews.

“End of the Skywalker saga”, appeared in 34 reviews.

“A fitting ending for that”, in 32 reviews.

“Great End of the Saga”, published in 29 reviews

Similar rating aggregators do not seem to have experienced the same flood of generically passive ratings as Rotten Tomatoes.

On IMDB, audience reviews are long and detailed, with each review sounding as if it was written by a unique user.

While Metacritic appears to have some recent reviews that seem to be following the trend towards using generic terms as discovered by Allen, the audience’s score is 5.0, a rating that more closely reflects the lackluster viewers of the Films and according to archives had fluctuated accordingly.

