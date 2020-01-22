advertisement

The second episode of New Amsterdam will air next week and you can expect a lot of emotions. This is an episode that has to compensate for the fact that there is no This Is Us before. (Fortunately, with a three-season extension, the show helps address concerns about the reviews we’d have.)

So what’s up? This could prove to be an incredibly important episode for Dr. Highlight Helen Sharpe who will give her the chance to make some very important decisions. We know that she’s had a lot to think about recently and it makes sense. She was downgraded in the hospital, and while Max is fighting for her, the horizon is different for her now. There are new challenges and it is difficult to find a new way when there are so many bumps on the road.

Do you want some more teasing? CarterMatt offers the full roundup of New Amsterdam season 2, episode 12, with more news on upcoming topics:

01/28/2020 (10:00 PM – 11:00 PM) (Tuesday): Sharpe has an important lesson that will affect her career. Meanwhile, Max and Reynolds absorb unknown water when a young patient with symptoms of a heart attack comes to New Amsterdam. TV-14

This is one of those episodes that has the challenging task of pushing the story forward, but not pushing it too far. It’s more of an introduction to the second half of the season, when the cards are shuffled, but you’re still playing on the same deck. You also have the challenge of aligning a patient of the week with something deeper and more personal. For a show like this, it will always be important to keep this image no matter when it is in the middle of a season.

What do you want to see when it comes to New Amsterdam Season 2, Episode 12?

