After today’s New Amsterdam, episode 11 of season two will focus on different types of crises. To be precise, these battles will be more personal than a Silver Code Silver in the hospital. Today’s episode focuses on one of the last situations everyone in a hospital should deal with. In the meantime, the next week is going to be a little bit more about problems that most doctors (and most people, too) go through on a regular basis. We talk about personal recovery, important decisions and try to find a way to make your families feel better.

Would you like to receive a handful of further details about what’s coming? Then be sure to read the full New Amsterdam Season 2, Episode 11 summary and learn more:

Jan 21, 2020 (10:01 pm – 11:00 pm) (Tuesday): Max and Luna make friends in an unexpected place while struggling with the reality of single parents. In the meantime, Kapoor is taking a big step to help his family. TV-14

When it comes to Max being a single father, one of the things we believe we can go ahead and say is that there is no immediate solution to this. We will experience a number of different ups and downs for some of these characters, especially Max, who continues to do his best to be a good father. Of course, achieving that is so much easier said than done. Think about his schedule, his grief, and the constant care a baby needs. Kapoor’s story has roots in recent episodes, and for some of the other characters, the top priority is that Bloom will continue to recover. It was a difficult return trip from her last year, and there may still be peaks and valleys ahead of her.

