advertisement

Another series of suspected leaks related to the Star Trek franchise reveals a wealth of information, including two new shows, details about Star Trek: Picard Season 2, and some new information about the Section 31 show.

The leak was originally shared with 4Chan and then shared with Angry Mr Flibble on Twitter.

See also: 4Chan Star Trek: Picard leaks turn out to be true

advertisement

Another 4-channel leak for Star Trek. If any of them are true, they don’t exactly fill me with trust. pic.twitter.com/UQytci0SAy

– Angry Mr Flibble (@AngryMrFlibble) January 30, 2020

New shows will be announced this summer

First, there is news about a much-discussed Discovery spin-off series centered around Anson Mount’s Captain Pike. Rumor has it that a show about Captain Pike will be announced at Comic-Con this year. There weren’t really many details besides that it would be a serialized show like Discovery and Picard, and Pike “save the universe from a different threat each season, and number one will get a lot more focus than before.”

The second show, which is also rumored to be announced at the San Diego Comic-Con, is titled Starfleet Academy.

The leak says, “Starfleet Academy is a drama about students meant for late teens, young adults and wine mothers who still want to look like” quirky nerds “.”

If this description is true, it has a very CW character. It sounds like Dawson’s Creek with phasers.

See also: Rumor: The Orvilles Seth MacFarlane and NBC leave the Star Trek sales meeting

More details on section 31

After rumors that Section 31 will be filmed sometime this spring, this new rumor explains that the show will focus on the Gorn, Orions, and capturing “Slaver Weapons”.

These two races are interesting to say the least. That’s because they’ve been on screen in many trek shows, from TOS to Deep Space Nine, but haven’t really focused on their races. This new amount of text at CBS could give a lot of leeway to really expand and create new cannons without having to worry about 40 years of television and cinema.

Star Trek: Picard Season Two Rumors

This alleged leak also tells where CBS Star Trek: Picard plans to shoot in season two.

The leak explains:

“Picard Season 2 focuses on Q Continuum. Janeway, Guinan, Q and Sisko will return. “

The interesting thing about the alleged leak is that it says, “Avery Brooks has not been confirmed, but if he doesn’t come back, someone else will let him play.”

The leak speculates: “Cirroc Lofton could because Sisko couldn’t easily have aged while he’s with the Prophets.”

Related: Lucifer Showrunner Joe Henderson, George Takei, and others want Paramount and Star Trek to sue the United States government over the new Space Force logo

As reported by StarTrek.com, Brooks stepped out of the spotlight as Sisko in Deep Space Nine. He focused on “raising his children and teaching at Rutgers University, where he is a professor of theater at the Mason Gross School of the Arts.” It will be interesting to see if they can make him return, or whether they choose Cirroc Lofton as the alleged treat details.

Discovery season 4

Finally, we have some interesting storyline rumors about Star Trek: Discovery. It appears that the fourth season’s focus will be an old enemy, the Dominion.

According to the leak, the fourth season of discovery is being designed. The focus is on the Dominion that came into the Alpha Quadrant at this point. Last standing empire in the galaxy (universe?). “

See also: Star Trek: Picard Rotten Tomatoes, Metacritic and IMDB Scores announced

Below is a screenshot of the complete leaks.

What do you think of these alleged leaks? Do you think they are valid? Would you like to see some of it?

(Visited 102 times, today 109 visitors)

advertisement