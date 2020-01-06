advertisement

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom’s new chief executive took over the job of state-owned utility in the effort, stepping down from his mom’s job of fixing South Africa’s power deficit and restructuring a debt pile that has devastated the national economy.

Andre de Ruyter, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November, will oversee a government plan to divide Eskom into three units for generation, transmission and distribution in an effort to make it more efficient.

Ramaphosa is trying to revive growth in Africa’s most advanced economy and attract more investment. Eskom, which generates more than 90% of the country’s power, is widely regarded as the most serious risk to an economy on the brink of recession.

Saddled with unreliable coal-fired power stations, Eskom has struggled to meet the country’s demand for energy since 2007, with periods of severe power outages since then. The outages drove last year’s economic performance and shook investor confidence in the Ramaphosa administration.

The site experienced further outages over the weekend, with Eskom cutting up to 2,000 megawatts (MW) from the national grid on Saturday and Sunday due to a lack of generating capacity.

In a previous role as CEO of Nampak de Ruyter led the packaging firm through financial difficulties, and part of his new outline is restructuring Eskom’s debt portfolio of ALL 450 billion ($ 31 billion).

De Ruyter’s predecessor in Eskom, Phakamani Hadebe, retired in July, citing health reasons. Sources told Reuters at the time that another reason was that he felt frustrated at being excluded from important decisions affecting the service.

Eskom said in a statement Monday that approximately 13,000 megawatts (MW) of its 44,000 MW nominal capacity was offline due to plant breakdowns.

He said he would not expect “load storage” – a local term for power outages – on Monday but that the system was “limited and vulnerable”.

(1 $ = 14,3205 rand) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and John Stonestreet)

