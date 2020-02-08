advertisement

A new children’s farm and a café are planned in Leicestershire.

Proposals have been developed to transform an agricultural warehouse into a tourist attraction.

Harborough District Council planning officials are considering the farmland project off Fleckney Road in Arnseby, near Kibworth.

It is proposed to create a new 44-space parking lot near the pet farm and cafe on what is currently a 1.6-acre grazing site used for livestock grazing.

The documents filed with the council by the applicants, Mr. and Mrs. Parsons, indicate that the agricultural building would be enlarged to provide an educational and recreational facility that would allow customers to meet and discover the animals kept in the context of the operation agricultural.

What the attraction would look like

(Image: Natural structures)

