advertisement

During the national college football playoff championship game on Monday night, ESPN featured a commercial for the upcoming 30 for 30 documentaries. (They also did this during last year’s title game; most of the spotlights there were aired, but some are still in preparation.) And while some of the content of this year’s commercial was previously known (especially the 10-part The Last Dance (documentary about the 1990s Chicago Bulls) still featured many new 30 for 30 installments, including Bruce Lee, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, Vince Carter and others.

Here is the ad they ran:

advertisement

It appears that the Bruce Lee documentary is Be Water, a film by Vietnamese-American filmmaker Bao Nguyen, which was announced in December as a selection for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

More about this from JJ Bona at CityOnFire.com:

Award-winning Vietnamese-American filmmaker Bao Nguyen stages this profile of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, who left Hollywood in 1971 depressed but returned to his parents’ home in Hong Kong and made four films that changed the films forever. The documentary combines rare archive interviews with Lee’s loved ones and his own writings (via SLT).

Aaken said Nguyen went to the US and Hong Kong to interview people who knew Lee, including his wife and daughter Linda and Shannon Lee, as well as his brother and some of his co-stars.

So that sounds very promising. And there are many people out there who would like to see a good documentary about Lee. We’ll see how this and the others develop in this newly announced series.

(Matt Clapp on Clippit)

advertisement