The young stars of the abortion drama “Never, rarely, sometimes, always” played in a bathroom and other non-traditional locations to capture the feeling of what it would be like on the day of the shoot.

The director Eliza Hittman and the stars Sidney Flanigan and Talia Ryder stopped by at TheWrap Studio in Sundance and described the unconventional way in which they took part in the project.

“I was reading for Eliza and after a few rounds I was allowed to test with Sidney and we spent a day playing scenes in the subway and in the bathroom,” Ryder said to Steve Pond from TheWrap.

Also read: “Never, rarely, sometimes, always” Film review: Eliza Hittman’s powerful drama about teenage abortion examines access and friendship

“I like to play in the world, not in the artificial confines of a rehearsal room, where all those extra pressures like producers and casting directors are there,” added Hittman. “I always try to unleash my potential from these environments and get to know them better in the context of the way we make the film.”

The title “Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always” refers to one of the questionnaires that young women must complete to have an abortion, and the story is about two teenage girls leaving rural Pennsylvania for New York to seek an abortion. According to Hittman, the film was inspired by the sad story of a woman who died because she was denied an abortion that would have saved her life.

“I started to wonder how far she would have had to travel to save her life,” said Hittman. “And I’ve read what is insensitive to abortion tourism and what women are forced to travel to to access safe reproductive health.”

Also read: Sundance portraits from A to Z: Andy Samberg to Zazie Beetz (exclusive photos)

Flanigan was 14 when she met Hittman and started getting involved in the film, and although she knew it could be difficult to get a legal termination, she didn’t know what part of the country to live in jump through often.

“I was generally aware that sometimes access can be difficult and sometimes people have to travel,” said Flanigan. “But I didn’t know how many obstacles there could be and how traumatic they could be.”

Check out TheWrap’s interview with the “Never rarely sometimes always” team above.

