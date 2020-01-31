advertisement

The film, which celebrated its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2020, is inspired by a tragic real event.

“Never, rarely, sometimes, always” is Eliza’s successor to her award-winning drama “Beach Rats” from 2017, in which Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold and Sharon Van Etten play the leading roles. The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2020, follows a couple of teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania who are traveling to New York City to seek medical help after an unwanted pregnancy.

The story was inspired by Savita Halappanavar, an Indian woman living in Ireland, who was refused an abortion by University Hospital Galway staff because granting her application would be illegal under Irish law. This ultimately resulted in her death from a septic miscarriage that served as a collective call for efforts to repeal the eighth amendment to the Irish Constitution, which in most cases prohibited abortion.

Halappanavar’s death led to the adoption of the thirty-sixth amendment to the Constitution, which repealed the eighth amendment, and the signing of the Health Act (pregnancy termination ordinance) in 2018.

It was devastating for Hittman to read about Halappanavar’s case.

“I was very sad and started reading how far women would have to travel in Ireland at this point in time if they needed an abortion, considering what this trip would look like in other countries and decided to investigate this dilemma in the context of our current climate “, she said.

In Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, Autumn is played by Flanigan, a teenager who works as a cashier in a rural supermarket in Pennsylvania. Faced with an unwanted pregnancy and no alternatives to an abortion in her home state, she and her cousin Skylar (Ryder) gathered cash, packed a suitcase, and boarded a bus to New York City that is completely unknown to them.

Flanigan said she was drawn to the project because of Hittman’s sensitive, lifelike script.

“I loved how solid it was in reality and it was magical in its own way,” said the actress.

And about what informed her praised accomplishment, she said, “I have just benefited from the universal pain that all these women feel and I have tried to uphold those rights, which are always threatened.”

Co-star Ryder was also taken with Hittman’s writing.

“For me it was also the script that drew me and the role that I play and the wild love and protection that she has for her cousin,” said Ryder. “And it was an indescribable story too, and when I saw that, I wanted to be part of it.”

Hittman revealed that she was partly motivated by Cristian Mungius’ 2007 Romanian communist drama “4 months, 3 weeks and 2 days” that told the story of two students trying to dictate one during the past few years of dictator Nicolae illegal abortion to reach Ceauşescu’s government.

She loved the film, but found inspiration in its mistakes.

“What really appealed to me was a pregnant supporting character who is a little ashamed to be pregnant. She’s considered a little youthful, carefree and ruthless, and I thought, although the film was stunning, its execution was a bit insensitive to a character who was actually in a crisis, ”she said. “And I thought about it a lot when I wrote my film.”

For research, Hittman not only spoke to women in similar predicaments to their leaders, but also to the people whose job it is to help them.

“I have spoken to social workers in various clinics, such as Planned Parenthood in New York, and I was just trying to hear and understand their stories about their encounters and what they are going through,” she said.

Since its Sundance premiere, the film has been well received by critics and received a 100% rating for the rating aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland called it an “open abortion drama” that “hits hard”.

Sundance praises his “radiant clarity and restrained emotion” and describes it as the story of a teenage girl “on an arduous journey that brings up a bigger statement – that of regaining her body and mind.”

The film is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2020 by Focus Features. It was also selected to fight for the Golden Bear in the main competition of the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

