A group in northern Michigan working to improve the lives of Cadillac children receives a boost from the Rite Aid Foundation.

Never Down For The Count Youth Services has been selected to participate in the 2020 KidCents program.

Each year, the program supports a group of non-profit organizations focused on children.

In addition to this, Never Down For The Count received a grant of $ 5,000.

The organization says the money will help their mentoring program, the Cadillac Boxing Club. It will also help them to expand their services.

“Our goal is to get a larger facility so that we can start doing after school programs, fitness, education, life skills mentoring, community services,” says the coach Dana Wilson. “And so grants like this from Rite Aid not only help us with our current mentorship program, but really help us in our next steps towards expansion.”

The Rite Aid Foundation welcomed a total of 481 non-profit organizations to the 2020 KidCents class, which is the largest ever organized.

