The living area. (Photo by Jason Harlem)

The dining area. (Photo by Jason Harlem)

“Jetliner view” from the pool. (Photo by Jason Harlem)

An aerial view of the Encino house, built in 1961, designed by modernist architect Richard Neutra. (Photo by Jason Harlem)



A mid-century Encino house designed by famous modernist Richard Neutra on an almost 2-hectare property has landed on the market for the first time in 59 years.

The price is $ 2.8735 million.

The 2676-square-foot home at 16533 Oldham Street has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room.

The house was built in 1961 for the doctor Eugene D. Erman and his wife Rowene. The original fixtures, recessed ceiling lights and large glass panels have been preserved.

Glass walls frame the back yard with its swimming pool and what is referred to in the listing as a “jetliner view of the lights of the valley and the mountains beyond”. They also fill the house with natural light.

Andrew Manning of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California holds the listing. It opens from 1pm to 4pm. January 19

Neutra, who died in 1970 at the age of 78, defined modernity with its residential, community and commercial properties in California and around the world.

Time Magazine called him “one of the world’s best and most influential modernists” when he was pictured on his cover in 1949, which was noted in the New York catalog “The architecture of Richard Neutra: from International Style to California” in the Museum of Modern Art Modern . “

According to the architect, his houses were and are very popular in Archdaily.

