The first time Kyrie Irving was injured significantly, the Brooklyn Nets experienced mixed results.

Brooklyn hopes Irving’s absence won’t be all that long this time around, but the star guard will be out for at least a week with a ligament sprinkled in his right knee. He will miss Monday’s home game against the Phoenix Suns.

The networks split the 26 games that Irving missed from November 16-January. 10 due to an injury to his right shoulder, which he admitted to a Jan. 4 press conference was also bursitis and may need surgery.

Irving was injured with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss to Washington on Saturday when he was swept by going for a comeback with Bradley Beal. The Nets ran a four-point lead when Irvine was injured and attempted to extend by 15-6 the rest of the way.

“I’ve done some pretty nice knee-jerk things in the past,” Irving said after attending a 54-point night with 11 season-low points. “I just want to make sure that my ACL, MCL and PCL, just make sure our medical staff has checked them out. The most important thing was just my ACL making sure it was fine. But it was just a weird, weird, weird fall. Just felt a squeeze and tension afterwards and just a bad fall. “

On Sunday, the Nets said an MRI showed pressure on the medial ligament and announced that he would be reassessed within a week, meaning he would also sit out Wednesday’s home game against Golden State and Saturday’s visit to Toronto. The networks also visit Indiana on Feb. 10 and host Toronto on Feb. 12 in their last games before the All-Star break, and it’s possible they could keep Irving out of those games.

“It’s frustrating for all of us; but it’s just part of the game,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “Hopefully it’s not a long-term thing. We’ll have other guys to grow up and contribute.”

One of those Atkinson and Nets who are counting is Spencer Dinwiddie, who could return to the starting lineup. Dinwiddie is averaging 21.5 points per season and 23.0 points in his 33 starts, most of which came after Irving’s arm injury.

The Phoenix (20-29) has tied for the worst season by going nine games under .500 for the third time this season. The Sun is 2-5 in their last seven games since winning four of five from January 19-January. 18.

They started a three-game road trip Sunday when they shot 39 percent, missed 17 of 23 3-point attempts and allowed the Milwaukee Bucks to shoot 49.5 percent and hit 15 3-pointers in a 129-108 loss.

Devin Booker scored 32 points on Sunday and has led 30 points in 14 of his last 19 games and in 24 total games. DeAndre Ayton added 20 and 14 rebounds and has at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in five of his last nine games.

The Suns may need big nights out of Booker and Ayton again on Monday, especially if they play again with 11 players available. Ricky Rubio and Dario Saric landed on Sunday with ankle injuries, and Ty Jerome (left calf) also missed the match. The Sun also lacked Aron Baynes (hip injury), Cam Johnson (right quad) and Frank Kaminsky (right knee).

“You have a lot of guys out there on the floor that haven’t played with us,” Phoenix coach Monty Williams said. “All of our guys are playing with some kind of pain, giving everything they got. Just two games ago, we beat one of the best teams in the league (Dallas), so we won’t hang our heads after such a game “

