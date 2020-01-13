advertisement

Ten businesses in northwest Michigan will help people find out more about the upcoming 2020 census.

A big grant will make it possible.

Networks Northwest will distribute more than $ 110,000 in communities that have been undercounted in the past.

They say that each unaccounted-for person costs Traverse City up to $ 1,800 in federal funding.

The Traverse Health Clinic uses grants to help patients register for the census.

They say that the low participation in the census comes from the lack of education… And this plan is good for the patients because they have a relationship of trust with the clinic.

“We believe that as health care providers, the people who come to us already have a relationship of trust with us. And that we probably have the opportunity to educate them in a way that they are more likely to take seriously and trust, “said Mi Stanley, the clinic’s director of communications and marketing.

On Monday, the Traverse Health Clinic launched its educational effort for the census.

They plan to host a census registration party in the spring.

