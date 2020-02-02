advertisement

Brooklyn Nets quarterback Kyrie Irving will be re-evaluated within a week after sustaining a right knee injury during Saturday’s loss to the Washington Wizards, the team announced.

Networks reported that an MRI performed Sunday morning confirmed the initial diagnosis of a medial ligament lesion.

Irving joined Washington’s Bradley Beal with 5:29 remaining in the fourth quarter. The 27-year-old Irving immediately knelt down and remained on the floor for some time.

After being concentrated by the coaches, Irving limped off the floor and went to the locker room. He did not return and finished with a season-low 11 points in Saturday’s 113-107 return to the Wizards.

In his first year with Brooklyn, Irving missed 26 games from November to mid-January with a right-sided injury. He averages 27.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

