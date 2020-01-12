advertisement

NEW YORK – Kyrie Irving could return to the Brooklyn Nets lineup on Sunday after two months with a right shoulder injury.

The Nets listed Irving as likely on Saturday’s injury report for their game against Atlanta.

Irving missed 26 games, which was an impact, according to Nets, although Irving said he also had bursitis in his shoulder. He was in pain in early November before having to stop for the first time after a game in Denver on November 14.

He announced last week that he had had a cortisone injection on December 24 and had opted for it instead of having surgery. He started to practice fully this week.

The All Star Point Guard scored an average of 28.5 points in its first season in Brooklyn.

