Netmarble has partnered with Kodansha Ltd. announced that they will release the Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross in March worldwide.

The game will be available in the App Store and Google Play from March 3, 2020.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OjpMKoNzC-8 (/ embed)

Pre-registration for the game has already reached over 1 million users, according to Netmarble. This means that anyone who pre-registers between now and March will receive pre-registration rewards, including the in-game character Meliodas, the main character in The Seven Deadly Sins: Great Cross. Players also receive his costume and weapon. Other pre-registration prizes include the in-game currency and an exclusive box in which various in-game items are played.

The game is based on the well-known franchise The Seven Deadly Sins, which was originally developed by Nakaba Suzuki as a manga. The franchise would eventually be turned into an anime series with the first episode that premiered in Japan on October 5, 2014.

Like the anime and manga before, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross will follow the story of Meliodas, the captain of the Seven Deadly Sins.

The game features over 100 dramatic cut scenes, as well as the cast of the original Japanese voice actors who repeat their roles.

With The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, players can collect their favorite characters The Seven Deadly Sins to form their own team in a unique card-based combat system.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t9EOGgBbArU (/ embed)

Confirmed characters on launch are Diane, Ban, King, Elizabeth & Hawke and Meliodas.

This unique system encourages players to combine cards and characters to activate special moves.

The game also features unique costumes, including original outfits that can only be found in the game. It also has an affect system, cooking, and more.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azDrCbBQRcc (/ embed)

There will be both co-op and PvP modes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FxrfxJZELXY (/ embed)

Are you looking forward to the seven deadly sins: great cross? Have you already pre-registered?

