In the embodiment of an unsurprising announcement, Netflix officially confirmed plans for a third season of “You”.

The news was released on Tuesday’s official social media accounts for the show. No further details have been confirmed, but the slogan “New Year, New You” suggests that the new season starts later this year.

After being published on Lifetime Soft Ratings in the first fall of 2018, “You” launched on Netflix at the end of last year. Netflix’s enthusiastic start and limited awareness of the show’s lifetime run almost made it look like a brand new show.

Netflix users quickly caught fire, and the streaming platform secured exclusive rights for season two.

This second season arrived on December 26, 2019. The season finale laid the foundation stone for a third season; the only remaining factor was the official announcement. With the announcement here, fans can look forward to another chapter in Joe Goldberg’s story.

See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. pic.twitter.com/rCJx7K9v0P

– YOU (@YouNetflix) January 14, 2020

