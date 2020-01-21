advertisement

Despite all the competition from Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more, Netflix is ​​still the most popular streaming entertainment service with a very large margin. And even with new services such as HBO Max and Peacock being launched this year, the dominance of Netflix is ​​not expected to be tested soon. People who subscribe to streaming services generally see Netflix as the basis of their streaming settings. If they want to subscribe to other services such as Disney + or Apple TV +, these services are additional and not a replacement for Netflix. As we are reminded every month when Netflix releases its line-up with new movies and TV shows that will be added to the service – for example, here are all new movies and series coming in January – there are simply no other streaming services coming anywhere near the quality or quantity of Netflix.

The fact that Netflix is ​​the most popular streaming service there is and just because it has the best original movies and shows does not mean that the service is perfect. Nothing is perfect and Netflix is ​​far from it. There are even some Netflix features that drive people crazy, and in this post we’re going to discuss five of the worst.

A discussion about the most annoying features of the Netflix TV app appeared in the television sub on Reddit last night, and it exploded. It achieved an overall score of more than 3,300 with 95% upvotes before the moderators of the television sub decided to remove the thread without explanation other than the standard message: “Moderators remove messages from feeds for various reasons, including keeping communities safe, civil and true to their purpose. “

advertisement

You can still read the 573 comments left by users before the thread was locked to see how hot the conversation got. The essence of this is: some functions of the Netflix app are downright terrible and Netflix intentionally leaves them behind for various reasons. The original post mentioned five main issues with the Netflix app, and people generally agree that these are the most annoying features, so let’s focus on that.

No way to search or browse by genre

Yes, there are complicated ways to search through the hidden genre categories of Netflix if you work on a computer and use your secret codes or a browser plug-in. If you flop on your couch, turn on your TV and want to search for a crime drama on Netflix, you’re out of luck. Netflix doesn’t let you search by specific genres, just the ever-changing list of categories that are available on the home screen … which brings us to the second issue.

The categories on the home screen are constantly changing

How much better would the Netflix app be if there was a static list of categories that always appeared in the same order? But unfortunately the rows and headings in the Netflix app change almost every time you open it. Netflix seems to be much more interested in promoting specific content than in helping new content that you want to view, and it’s really annoying.

Trailers are played automatically while you browse

This is something people complain about forever, and Netflix will never change it … sort of. There are actually versions of the Netflix TV app that do not play trailers automatically, such as the Netflix app installed on the set-top box of Dish’s Hopper 3. This may be because Dish has forced the company to disable autoplay on the home screen . However, in most Netflix apps, trailers start playing with every new thumbnail you select, and it is a terrible pain in the ass.

For those who have had enough, there are actually two things you can do. One is to just remember to mute the TV while browsing (or automate the mute with a nice universal remote control) and the other is to enable parental controls and create a pin code. This prevents all content, except children’s shows, from automatically playing their trailers while browsing.

Content is automatically played when you click

Want to see a show, film or special that looks attractive and wants to learn more? Oops, it starts playing as soon as you click on it. What’s more, if you don’t read the synopsis quickly enough, it can be added to your viewing history, which will influence your recommendations in the future. This is by far the worst feature of the Netflix app if you ask us.

Problems with promoted content

Speaking of content recommendations, the last but certainly not the least problem that people have is with the shows and films that the Netflix app seems to be promoting. If you browse through the conversation in that thread, you will find many different theories about why Netflix seems to promote specific content, despite the fact that it has no logical connection with your viewing behavior. Some people believe it is to squeeze the data, while others think it should provide a steady stream of recommendations so that people don’t cancel their subscriptions when they have finished watching the big-ticket shows. We may never know the truth, but if Netflix tries to make me watch The Circle again, I might throw my remote control through my television.

Image source: XanderSt / Shutterstock

. (TagsToTranslate) netflix

advertisement