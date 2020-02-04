advertisement

Netflix canceled the figure skating drama “Spinning Out” after one season.

Under the direction of “The Maze Runner” alumni Kaya Scodelario, the series revolved around a high-ranking figure skater who, after a serious fall, teamed up with a skater-pair-pair skater, which almost made her career fail.

Evan Roderick, Jan Jones, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Sarah Wright Olsen and Svetlana Efremova also starred in the drama, which premiered on January 1.

advertisement

Also read: Trailer “Spinning Out”: Get ready for many angry figure skating and intensive eye contact (video)

Samantha Stratton (“Mr. Mercedes”) was the creator and showrunner of the series and produced together with the co-showrunner Lara Olsen. Tory Tunnell (“Safehouse”) and Joby Harold (“Safehouse”) also produced in a managerial position.

The cancellation takes place a few days after Netflix gave the ax to another newcomer series, the music drama “Soundtrack” by “Quantico” creator Joshua Safran. The streamer also recently pulled the plug for the post-apocalyptic YA series “Daybreak” and the restart of “Mystery Science Theater 3000”.

The news announced the deadline.

advertisement