Prepare for your next big frenzy, when another graphic novel by Charles Forsman receives Netflix treatment.

From the spirit that created “The End of the F *** ing World”, based on a graphic novel of the same name, comes “I Am Not Okay With This” which is another entry of maturity which looks straight towards up our street.

While his previous Netflix effort starred two teenagers running away from their problems, it seems that the characters in “ I don’t agree with that ” are going to have to face their problems head-on, while being teenagers and dealing with drama and everyday relationships – oh, and they also have superpowers.

From the trailer we see from the new series below, she looks as weirdly funny as you would expect from the man who set two teenagers on a roller coaster adventure in the British countryside * twice * .

The series also has a crack cast, starring young actors Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff that you will recognize in the recent adaptations of Stephen King. ‘Gone Girl’ Kathleen Rose Perkins is also the star, as are emerging actors Sofia Bryant, Richard Ellis and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong.

Netflix’s brief summary for the series is as follows: “Dear diary, why is it so annoying? Angsty Syd sails in high school clumsiness, family drama and an unrewarded crush on her best friend while trying to curb her budding superpowers. “

“ I don’t agree with that ” arrives on Netflix on Wednesday February 26.

