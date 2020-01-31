advertisement

Netflix has released the first trailer for their new dating show Love Is Blind – and it looks absolutely crazy.

The series with 10 episodes moderated by Nick and Vanessa Lachey examines whether appearance or age play a role in relationships – or, as the title of the series suggests, whether love is blind.

This is followed by singletons who want to be loved as they are, rather than what they look like.

The singletons sign a less conventional approach to modern dating, hoping to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without ever seeing them.

Really.

Without distraction from the outside world, the singles use the pods to speak to a stream of potential love interests, and when a meaningful connection is made, they first suggest and look at their fiance (or fiance).

Dedicated and back in the real world, as they plan their wedding day, the couple will quickly determine if they can turn their emotional connection into a physical connection before the ceremony approaches.

And while things seem to be going well for some people (“I met the person I want to spend the rest of my life with. I’ve never seen them before,” says one man, while another woman explains, “It could be a remarkable love story “) There is also a runaway bride and someone who says that he” cannot “.

If this sounds like your cup of tea, better mark the calendars: the show will land on Netflix very soon.

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind are scheduled to land on Thursday, February 13th, on Netflix. the rest will follow in the coming weeks.

Clip via Netflix

