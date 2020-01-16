advertisement

It appears very soon and is addictive. Your next binge watch is sorted.

Crime fans will be delighted to learn that Netflix’s adaptation of Harlan Coben’s bestseller The Stranger has become a cracker and has a wonderful cast.

In his plot, the mystery thriller takes place in a suburb where a stranger plunges into the lives of many people and unfolds a network of lifelong secrets and lies.

The official summary says: “Adam Price seems to have an enchanting existence. Two wonderful sons, a career as a lawyer and above all a watertight marriage to his soul mate Corinne, a teacher at the local school.

“Adam lives the dream. Until one night a stranger sits next to him in a bar and says: ‘She lied, Adam. Corinne invented it, she was never pregnant … Anything else. If I were you, I would Have your two boys have a DNA scan. ”As soon as the stranger came, she left.

“Adam tries to run after her, but it’s too late. When the stranger’s words spoil, he begins to examine his wife.”

Regarding the cast, strangers play Richard Armitage, Stephen Rea, Siobhan Finneran, Hannah John-Kamen, Jennifer Saunders, Shaun Dooley, Paul Kaye, Dervla Kirwan, Kadiff Kirwan, Anthony Head and the emerging young stars Jacob Dudman. Ella-Rae Smith and Brandon Fellows.

The Stranger will air on Netflix on January 30th.

Take a look at what's coming.

Clip about Netflix

