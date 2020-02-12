advertisement

Netflix releases its own dating show, offering all the drama that Love Island would bring, combined with the mysterious famous 90s blind date show.

The Netflix-exclusive Love Is Blind app will appear on U.S. screens tomorrow, February 13, and is perfect for singletons who want to see this Valentine’s Day.

Most shows have a cash prize or a simple, paid date as the prize, but the winners of that show are married.

You can watch the trailer for the dramatic new show here:

Thirty singletons go into the isolated “pods” (which aren’t as scary as they sound) and talk to a potential future wife / husband through a wall. After just 10 days, the couple decided whether to get engaged or leave the show as a single.

Unlike most other shows, you can see the couples meet their families and plan their weddings with the shotgun. One candidate even says that marriage “tears me and this family apart”. Damn it.

You really see the good, the bad and the ugly in the relationships of the candidates.

Netflix gave the following summary for its new show:

Is love really blind? Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey bring single people together to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with … without ever seeing them. They go to appointments with a catch: they don’t meet face to face.

Without distraction from the outside world, the singles talk to potential love interests, and when a meaningful connection is made, they suggest before looking at their fiance for the first time. Dedicated and back in the real world, as they plan their wedding day, the couple will quickly determine if they can turn their emotional connection into a physical connection before the ceremony approaches.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey moderate the show and constantly remind participants of the big question: is love really blind?

At the beginning of the show, the moderators explain that psychologists believe that emotional attachment is the key to long-term marriage and not physical attraction. It will certainly help you if you take off your other half’s pants, right?

Co-host of the show Vanessa tweeted last month:

Who’s ready for the upcoming Valentine’s Day? I am very happy that you started this love experiment with the question “Is love really blind?”

Love is Blind will air episodes 1-4 on February 13, episodes 5-9 on February 20, and a two-hour finale of episode 10 on February 27 on Netflix (USA).

