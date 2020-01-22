advertisement

(ABC News) – Customers should be careful about a new SMS phishing scam, which at first glance appears to be a FedEx package delivery, the company said.

Some people across the country have received a text message showing a “tracking code” from the package delivery company and the user is prompted to enter their “delivery preferences”.

The link to set these “settings” would then lead a recipient to a fraudulent, fraudulent website and attempt to separate the victim from personal information and money.

FedEx shared a statement with ABC News in response to the fraudulent text message allegation:

“We are committed to protecting the security and integrity of our network. While there is no foolproof way to prevent the FedEx name from being used in a scam, we are constantly monitoring these activities and cooperating with law enforcement agencies. “

“FedEx does not send unsolicited text messages or emails to customers requesting money, packages, or personal information. Any suspicious text messages or emails should be deleted without opening them and reported to abuse@fedex.com, ”the statement continued.

Local law enforcement agencies have also urged people in their communities to be wary of possible text fraud.

The company advised customers to use information on its website about unauthorized, fraudulent attempts that resemble their company.

