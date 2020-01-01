advertisement

“Are you a self-motivated, result-oriented lonely wolf?” Netflix asks in the opening of a vacancy on its website. “Do you have a passion for solving problems and killing monsters (literally and figuratively)? Are you excited about the crossing of a silver sword with magical beasts? If so, read on for an exciting Netflix vacancy! ”Yes, this is really true, because Netflix is ​​apparently recruiting a security officer.

The vacancy found on this link is a hilarious marketing stunt for his latest TV series, The Witcher, which was praised just a few days ago. The show is already one of the most popular shows of Netflix, taking into account all the online chatter about it, but also the own, somewhat questionable rankings of Netflix.

The vacancy contains various glorious gems that all refer to the film. For example, this is what the task involves:

You will be one of the many witches responsible for following and removing all ways of monsters, beasts, demons, villains and more.

Must have your own equipment! A horse, two swords and different drinks are a must, while armor, chains and other tools are recommended.

Multitasking is normal. You must be able to perform your current job and at the same time provide mentoring for a young witch because you will realize that this is your destination.

Great for nature lovers – you will spend much of your working day outdoors.

We love horse people! If your best friend and trusted therapist who grew up was a horse, then you will fit exactly.

It gets even better – this is what the perfect candidate must deliver:

Hold a four-year course at a recognized Witcher school or have similar life experience

Being able to lift hundreds of pounds repeatedly

Don’t be afraid to work independently and spend a long time alone; water coolers are few

Have an innate understanding of the lesser evil and the greater good

Demonstrate excellent verbal communication skills, know how to negotiate with a wide range of clients; written communication skills are a plus

Be comfortable with a fast pace in all types of work environments, from city to swamp to forest to mountain

Maintain flexibility – enough to dodge a tangling tentacle or confuse it with a creep – while being rigid enough to ignore the screams of a crowd or the magical traps of a wizard

Agree that the worst monsters are the ones we make

What’s interesting is that Netflix actually provides instructions on how to apply. You must provide your name, email address, and a one-minute video application to an email address created for this specific job opening: witcherforhire@netflix.com.

Image source: Netflix

