“The Night of the Living Dead” has been removed in Germany, “The Last Temptation of Christ” has been removed from Singapore Netflix and much more.

In a rare step of transparency, Netflix has released a list of films and television projects whose streaming has been prohibited on its platform for the past five years (via Variety). The list includes nine projects, from the widely published episode of the “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” that was removed in Saudi Arabia until Stanley Kubrick’s war episode “Full Metal Jacket” in Vietnam was taken over by Netflix. According to Netflix, these nine film and television shows are the only ones where content has been removed due to government censorship requirements since streaming began in 2007.

A Netflix report said, “We offer developers the opportunity to reach an audience around the world. In some cases, due to government regulations, we also had to remove certain titles or series of titles in certain countries. “

The most restrictive country for Netflix in the last five years has been Singapore, where five projects have been blocked for the streaming platform: “The Last Hangover”, “The Last Temptation of Christ”, “Cooking on High”. The Legend of 420 “and” Disjointed. “

The full list of Netflix content blocked worldwide is shown below.

2020: “The Last Hangover”, a Netflix original special from the Brazilian Porta dos Fundos, in which the disciples of Jesus wake up after a last supper party, which was removed in Singapore after a written request from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)

2019: A series of “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj” (“Saudi Arabia”) was removed following a written request from the Saudi Commission for Communication and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia

2019: “The Last Temptation of Christ”, which is banned in Singapore, was removed in the country after a written request from the IMDA

2018: “Cooking on High”, “The Legend of 420” and “Disjointed” were removed in Singapore at the request of the IMDA

2017: “Full Metal Jacket” removed after a written request from the Vietnamese Authority for Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) in Vietnam

2017: The “Night of the Living Dead”, which is banned in Germany, was removed in the country following a written request from the German Youth Protection Commission (KJM)

2015: “The Bridge”, a documentary film about suicide attempts on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, which is classified as “reprehensible” in New Zealand and was removed from the country after a written request from the New Zealand film and video labeling authority

