Netflix had a strong year-end 2019 when the streaming giant reported Tuesday afternoon that it had 8.8 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter. This number achieved the second-best performance in terms of total subscribers over a three-month period and was slightly above the estimates for Wall Street earnings.

With 8.8 million new customers, Netflix now has a total of more than 167 million subscribers and, for the first time, more than 100 million outside the United States. About 550,000 of these Q4 subscribers came from the United States, where Netflix is ​​competing against new competitors like Disney +; it also pushes for a saturation point at home, where it already has 61 million accounts.

In the fourth quarter, Netflix increased sales 31% year over year to $ 5.47 billion in sales. This exceeded the expected $ 5.45 billion in analysts. Earnings per share of $ 1.30 clearly exceeded expectations of 52 cents per share. Net income for the quarter was $ 587 million.

Subscriber growth matched Netflix’s performance from the fourth quarter of 2018. Netflix set a company record the following quarter when it added 9.6 million new customers in the first quarter of 2019.

Netflix stock has performed well in the past three months, rising 18% to around $ 339 per share when the market closed on Tuesday. After Netflix released its earnings report, the share price dropped 1.5% in early after-hours trading.

Netflix’s fourth quarter coincided with the release of Disney + and Apple TV +. It has also happened that several companies that are deep in their pockets will launch their own services by mid-2020. In its letter to shareholders, Netflix admitted that it had to face new competitors. However, Netflix wants to extend its “big lead” by focusing on “enjoyable” subscribers.

“We believe that if we do well, Netflix will continue to be successful. For example, in the fourth quarter, despite the big debut of Disney + and the launch of Apple TV +, the number of viewers per membership increased year-over-year, both globally and in the United States, in line with recent quarters. “

It’s worth noting that in the fourth quarter, Disney + was only available in the U.S. and some other markets.

Netflix campaigned for the new fantasy show “The Witcher”, in which Henry Cavill made its biggest debut in the first season in the company’s history with 76 million households. However, in a footnote, Netflix also noted that the way views are measured has changed. The company used to count a view after watching 70% of a show or movie, now it counts a view after 2 minutes of streaming. This is enough time to reflect a “deliberate” click, as stated in Netflix’s notice.

The company’s free cash flow was $ 1.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Netflix closed the year down $ 3.3 billion in the FCF.

