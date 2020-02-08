advertisement

After the great success of the first and second season, you will be happy to hear that the third season of the show has officially started production.

Yesterday, February 7th, executive producer Sera Gamble shared the exciting news on Twitter and tweeted that people would like to know that they have started working on the new season – and yes, she was right.

advertisement

Next to the tweet was a picture of her on a doormat with “hello you” – one of Joe’s famous quotes – on it, and I’m now desperate to find one of these rugs for my front door.

Season two of the show ended with Joe (Penn Badgley) and a pregnant love (Victoria Pedretti) moving to a quiet area to start their new life together before their daughter was born. But just before the credits run in, you can see Joe spying over the fence at the woman next door, who is lying on a sun lounger and is not aware of the confusion that could arise in her life.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in December, the actor slipped when he spoke about the possibility that a female murderer could be uncovered in the second season, which was released on December 26 last year.

In the interview, the 33-year-old said:

She doesn’t seem to be the same type of person. It doesn’t seem to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t seem the same kind of … you know I dare say in season three – oh god!

After the slip, Badgley closes his eyes and leans his head back. He knows there will be a third season before Netflix confirms it all.

You can see the moment here:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L0Bhp4PqIGc (/ embed)

It’s safe to say that after Gamble’s tweet, fans are curious about what to expect. A Twitter user calls it the “best news of the day”.

Another enthusiastic person replied:

I can’t wait to see the story you came up with. I know it’s going to be epic

Several You fans ask Robin Lord Taylor, who played the real Will Bettelheim, to return in season three.

An avid Taylor fan said:

Please bring the real will with you, Robin Lord Taylor in season 3 Robin is a phenomenal actor

Much to everyone’s disappointment, we won’t know if it will be shown in season three until it is released on Netflix in April 2021.

Until then, I’ll have a Joe Goldberg hole in my life.

The second season of the series ended with Joe (Penn Badgley) and a pregnant lover (Victoria Pedretti) moving into a quiet neighborhood to begin their new life together, giving birth to their daughter. But just before the credits run in, you can see Joe spying over the fence at the woman next door, who is lying on a sun lounger and unaware of the confusion that could occur in her life. u003cp> To make it easier for fans u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/netflix-confirms-you-will-return-for-third-season/ ” target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer” Netflix confirmed that the show would return for a third season last month after Badgley accidentally suggested in an interview that there would be another season. u003c / p> “, u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data width = ” 500 “data-dnt = ” true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> Breaking: You are returning for a third season. As in the show. Called you. Not you *. U003c / p> n u003cp> – Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/NetflixUK/status/1217101609483882496? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target =” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 14, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src =” https: // platform .twitter.com / widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> u003c / div>”, u003cp> Talk to u003cem> u003ca href = ” https://www.etonline.com/you-penn-badgley-breaks-down-love-shocker-season-2-bombshells-and-whats-next-exclusive-138459 “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> Entertainment Tonight u003c / a u003c / em> in December u003c / em>, u003c / em> The actor slipped when he talked about the possibility of finding a murderer in the season two that was released on December 26 last year. “,” In the interview, the 33-year-old said: “,” “She doesn’t seem to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t seem to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t seem to be the same type of … , I dare say, in the third season – oh god! “,” After the slip, Badgley closes his eyes and bows his head back. He knows that he accidentally confessed that there will be a third season before Netflix confirms it all. u003c / strong> u003c / p> “, u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive YouTube “> u003ciframe title = ” You Season 2: Penn Badgley on Joe’s new love and if he in gossip returns Girl Reboot (exclusive) “width =” 500 “height =” 281 “src =” https://www.youtube.com/embed/L0Bhp4PqIGc? Feature = oembed “frameborder =” 0 “” allow = “Accelerometer; Autoplay; encrypted media; Gyroscope; Picture-in-Picture “allowfullscreen>”, “According to Gamble’s tweet, fans can say with certainty that this is the case for what’s coming with a Twitter user who calls it the” best news of the day “03cp> u003cstrong> Another enthusiastic person replied: u003c / strong> u003c / p> “,” u003cblockquote> u003cp> I can’t wait to see the story you came up with. I know it become epic u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> “, u003cdiv class = ” interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data-conversation = ” none “data- width = “500” data-dnt = “true”> “n” lang = “en” dir = “ltr”> I can’t wait to see your story boil. I know it’s going to be epic u003c / p> n u003cp> – DeMarcus Flowers (@DeMarcusFlowers) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/DeMarcusFlowers/status/1225836194824630272? Ref_src = twsrc t target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> February 7, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: // platform.twitter. com / widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> u003c / div>”, u003cp> Several u003cem> Sie u003c / The fans demand Robin Lord Taylor, who played the real Will Bettelheim, returned to return in season three. An avid Taylor fan said: “Stark” / p> “,” u003cblockquote u003cp u003cspan class = “css-901oao css-16my406 r-1qd0xha r-ad9z0xr-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 “> Please bring that real will, Robin Lord Taylor, come back in season 3 Robin is a phenomenal actor. “data-conversation =” none “data-width =” “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> Please bring the true will with, Robin Lord Taylor in season 3 a phenomenal actor – ellie (@LordRobinTaylor) – href = “https: //twitter.com/LordRobinTaylor/status/1225848203402067968? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw” _blank “rel = ” nofollow “> February 7th 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = ” https: //platform.twitter. com / widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / p> u003c / div>”, u003cp> Much to everyone’s disappointment we will not know if he will be in the third season until it will be released on Netflix in April 2021. Until then, I’ll have a hole the size of Joe Goldberg in my life. u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> “)},” body “:” u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-757107 size “-full ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp -content / uploads / 2020/02 / you_season_three_.jpg “alt = ” Netflix starts working on your third season “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/you_season_three_.jpg 1200w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / you_season_three_-702×369.jpg 702w, https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/you_season_three_-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/you_season_three_ -414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / you_season_three_-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / you_ season_three_-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes = ” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> ” Media-Credit “” Netflix “” “” “” ” “” “” “After the great success of the first and second season> You u003c / em> fans will be happy to hear that the third season of the show has officially started production. Executive Producer Sera Gamble shared the exciting news on Twitter yesterday, February 7, saying that people would like to know that they are working on the started a new season – and yes, she was right. Next to the tweet was a picture of her on a doormat with ‘hello you’ – one of Joe’s famous quotes – about it, and I’m now desperate to find one of these rugs for my front door. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true ” > n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> We started working on season 3. u003ca href = “https://twitter.com/hashtag/YouNetflix? src = Hash & ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow “> # YouNetflix u003c / a> u003ca href = “https: //t.co/Ih9MQl9BqU” target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> pic.twitter.com/Ih9MQl9BqUu003c/a>u003c/p>n u003cp > – Sera Gamble (@serathegamble) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/serathegamble/status/1225825428624957441? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “nofollow > February 7, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Season two of the show ended with Joe (Penn Badgley) and a pregnant love (Victoria Pedretti) moving to a quiet area to start their new together Life before the birth of her daughter, but just before the credits run in, Joe can be seen over the fence in the next door peeking woman lying on a sun lounger and not aware of the confusion that could arise in her life. U003c / p> n u003cp> To make it easier for fans, u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/film-and-tv/netflix-confirms-you-return-for-third -season / “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer “> Netflix confirmed that the show would return for a third season last month after Badgley accidentally suggested in an interview that there would be another season. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> Breaking: You are returning for a third season. Like on the show. Called you. Not you*. U003c / p> n u003cp> – Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/NetflixUK/status/1217101609483882496? Ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw ” Ziel = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> January 14, 2020 u003c / a u003c / p u003c / blockquote n u003cp u003cscript async src =” https: // platform .twitter.com / widgets.js “charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Talk to u003cem> u003ca href = “https: // www.etonline.com/you-penn-badgley -breaks-down-love-shocker-season-2-bombshells-and-whats-next-exclusive-138459 “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer “nofollow “> Entertainment Tonight u003c / a u003c / December the actor slipped as he discussed the possibility of a female murderer being found out in the second season, released in December 26th last year . U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cb> In the int Erview said the 33-year-old: Block blockquote> u003cp> She doesn’t do it ‘It seems like it’s the same type of person. It doesn’t seem to be the same kind of predator. It doesn’t seem to be the same way as … you know, I dare say, in season three – oh god! After the slip, Badgley closes his eyes and bows his head back, knowing that he just accidentally confessed that there will be a third season before Netflix it confirmed it all. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> You can view the moment here: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive-youtube “> u003ciframe title = “You Season 2: Penn Badgley on Joe’s new love and whether he will return in Gossip Girl Reboot (Exclusive)” width = “500” height = “281” src = “https://www.youtube.com/embed/L0Bhp4PqIGc ? Feature = oembed “frameborder =” 0 “allow = ” accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture “allowed full screen mode> u003c / iframe> u003c / div> n u003cp> According to Gambles Tweet can tell fans with certainty that they are excited about what to do Come and a Twitter user talks about the best news of the day. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Another enthusiastic person replied with the words: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp> I can’t wait to see the story that you came up with. I know it’s going to be epic. U003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = “twitter-tweet ” data-conversation = “none ” data-width = “500 ” data-dnt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de ” dir = “ltr “> I can’t wait to see the story you cook above. I know it’s going to be epic u003c / p> n u003cp> – DeMarcus Flowers (@DeMarcusFlowers) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/DeMarcusFlowers/status/1225836194824630272? Ref_src = twsrc t target = “_ blank” rel = “nofollow”> February 7, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: // platform.twitter. com / widgets.js “charset = ” utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Several u003cem> You u003c / em> fans ask about Robin Lord Taylor, who who played the real Will Bettelheim came back in season three, an avid Taylor fan said: u003c / strong> u003c / p> n u003cblockquote> u003cp u003cspan class = “css-901oao css-16my406 r- 1qd0xha r-ad9z0xr-bcqeeo r-qvutc0 “> Please bring the real will, Robin Lord Taylor, back in season 3 u003c / span> Robin is a phenomenal actor u003c / p> u003c / blockquote n u003cdiv class = “interactive interactive Twitter “> n u003cblockquote class = ” twitter-tweet “data-conversation = ” none data width = “500” data-d nt = “true “> n u003cp lang = “de “dir = ” ltr “> Please bring back the true will, Robin Lord Taylor in season 3 3 Robin is a phenomenal actor u003c / p> n u003cp> – ellie (@LordRobinTaylor) u003ca href = “https: //twitter.com/LordRobinTaylor/status/1225848203402067968? ref_src = twsrc% 5Etfw “target = ” _ blank “rel =” nofollow “> February 7, 2020 u003c / a> u003c / p> u003c / blockquote> n u003cp> u003cscript async src = “https: //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js ” charset = “utf-8 “> u003c / script> u003c / div> n u003cp> Very much to everyone’s disappointment we will not know whether it will appear in season three until it will be released on Netflix in April 2021. Until then I have a Joe Goldberg hole in my life. U003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n “,” featuredImage “:” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / you_season_three_.jpg “,” featuredImageInfo “: null,” featuredVideo “: null,” staticLin k “:” / film-und-tv / netflix -started-working-on-you-season-three / “,” publishedAt “:” 2020-02-08T13: 58: 25 “,” publishedA tUTC “:” 2020- 02-08T13: 58: 25Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-08T13: 58: 25 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T13: 58: 25Z “,” categories ” : ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757088.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757088.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “properties”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757088.properties.0”, “typename”: “ArticleProperty”}), “types”: null, “tags”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757088.tags.0”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757088. tags.1 “,” typename “”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757088.tags.2 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 757088.tags.3”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 757088.tags.4”, “typename”: “Tag”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id” : “Art icle: 757088.tags.5 “,” typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true”, “id”: “Article: 757088.tags.6”, “typename “:” Tag “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true” id “:” Article: 757088.tags.7 “,” typename “:” Tag “}),” distributions “: null , “isSponsored”: false, “sponsor”: null, “breaking”: null, “credits”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757088.credits .0 “,” typename “:” Credit “}),” __ typename “:” Article “},” Article: 757088.categories.0 “: {” Name “:” Film und Fernsehen “,” Slug “:” Film and Television “,” __ Type Name “:” Category “},” $ Article: 757088.author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” slug “:” nshackleton “,” bio “:” Niamh Shackleton is a journalist at UNILAD. After studying multimedia journalism at the University of Salford, she worked for a year at the Caters news agency as a feature writer in Birmingham before discovering that Manchester was (arguably) one of the best places in the world, so she moved back to the North. She is also the unofficial crazy animal woman from UNILAD. “,” Avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Niamh-Shackleton.png “,” twitterHandle “: null,” __typename “:” Author “} , “Article: 757088.properties.0”: {“name”: “rating-12”, “slug”: “rating-12”, “__typename”: “ArticleProperty”}, “article: 757088.tags.0” : {“name”: “Netflix”, “slug”: “netflix”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “article: 757088.tags.1”: {“name”: “Penn Badgely”, “snail “:” Penn-Badgely “,” __ type name “:” Tag “},” article: 757088.tags.2 “: {” name “:” production “,” snail “:” production “,” __ typename “: “Tag”}, “Article: 757088.tags.3”: {“name”: “Sera Gamble”, “slug”: “sera-gamble”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “article: 757088. tags.4 “: {” name “:” TV “,” slug “:” tv “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” article: 757088.tags.5 “: {” name “:” Twitter ” , “slug”: “twitter”, “__ typename”: “Tag”}, “Article: 757088.tags.6”: {“name”: “You”, “slug”: “you”, “__ typename” “:” Tag “},” Article: 757088.tags.7 “: {” name “:” You Season 3 “,” slug “:” you-season-3 “,” __ typename “:” Tag “},” Article: 757088.credits.0 “: {” source “:” Lad Bible “,” title “:” You Creator Co nfirm’s third season is in production “,” url “:” https: //www.ladbible.com/entertainment/tv-and-film-you-creator-confirms-third-season-is-now-in-production- 20200208? Source = facebook “,” __typename “:” Credit “},” Article: 757253 “: {” id “:” 757253 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/ pregnant- Mountain gorilla found dead by lightning / “,” Title “:” Pregnant mountain gorilla found dead by lightning “,” Summary “:” u003cp> Four mountain gorillas, one of whom was pregnant, were killed by a lightning strike in Uganda. The three adult women and a male child were found with “large legions” after a heavy storm in the country’s Mgahinga National Park. Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, of which just over 1,000 currently exist. The Greater u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/pregnant-mountain-gorilla-found-dead-due-to-lightning-strike/ ” title = “Read more ” >… U003c / a u003c / p n “,” body “: u003cdiv class = ” Do not align media credit container “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp-image-757254 “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg “alt =” Gorillas “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg 1200w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Gorillas-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = “media-credit “> PA Images u003c / span> u0 03c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Four mountain gorillas, one of which was pregnant, were killed by a lightning strike in Uganda , The three adult women and a male child were found after a heavy storm in the country’s Mgahinga National Park with “gross legions”. Mountain gorillas are an endangered species, with just over 1,000 species currently existing. The Greater Virunga Transboundary Collaboration (GVTC) called the deaths a “big loss for the species”. > u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757256 ” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920.jpg “alt =” mountain gorilla “width =” 1920 “height =” 1280 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla -2705589_1920-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, http s: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-414×276.jpg 414w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-2705589_ 1920-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-2705589_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px ) 100vw, 728px “The four gorillas were It is believed that the Hirwa family had 17 members who entered the Ugandan Mgahinga National Park on August 28, 2019 from Rwanda Volcanoes National Park. Fortunately, the 13 surviving family members were later found alive and well. After her death, GVTC led a team that was accompanied by the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), the Rwanda Development Board (RDB). and Gorilla Doctors to determine the cause of death – due to the ‘gross legions’, the cause of death was probably an electrical shock from a lightning. class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 1930px”> “wp-image-757258 size-full” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/ 2020/02 /gorilla-3944127_1920.jpg “alt = ” Berggorilla “width = ” 1920 “height = ” 1280 “srcset = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / gorilla-3944127_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla -3944127_1920 -1404 x 936. jpg 1404w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / gorilla-3944127_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-414×276. jpg 414w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla-3944127_1920-828×552.jpg 828 w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/gorilla -3944127_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = “Media Credit “> Pixabay u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Andrew Seguya, Executive Secretary of the GVTC, said the u003ca href = “https://www.bbc.co. uk / news / world-africa-51425617? ocid = socialflow_facebook & ns_mchannel = social & ns_campaign = bbcnews & ns_campaign = facebook “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> BBC:” That was very sad. The potential of the three women to contribute to the population was immense. “The GVTC added in a statement:” The confirmation of the cause of death will be issued after a histopathological laboratory examination of the GVTC issued samples, which are expected to take 2-3 weeks. ‘ u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1930px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757260″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920.jpg “alt =” Berggorilla “width =” 1920 “height =” 1280 “srcset =” https: //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920.jpg 1920w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-262×175.jpg 262w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-1048×700.jpg 1048w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-1404×936.jpg 1404w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-702×468.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain -gorilla-3560377_1920-524×350.jpg 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920 -414×276.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain-gorilla-3560377_1920-828×552.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / mountain- gorilla-3560377_1920-525×350.jpg 525w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/>” Pixabay u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> The Hirwa family is one of several gorilla groups in the Virunga massif ecosystem, consisting of the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda, the Virunga National Park in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda. u003c / p> n u003cp> While the death of the four gorillas is a major blow, the species was previously removed from the list of “endangered” species in 2018 after intensive conservation efforts. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n”, “publishedAt”: “2020-02-08T18: 03:18”, “publishedAtUTC” : “2020-02-08T18: 03: 18Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-08T18: 03: 18”, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T18: 03: 18Z”, “author”: { “type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757253.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article: 757253.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}, {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “Article : 757253.categories.1 “,” typename “:” Category “}, {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757253.categories .2 “,” typename “: “Category”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Gorillas.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null,”__ typename”: “Article”}, “$ Article: 757253.author”: {“name”: “Cameron Frew”, “avatar”: “https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/01 / Cameron-Frew.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757253.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 757253.categories.1”: {“name”: “News”, “slug”: “news”, “__ typename”: “Category”}, “Article: 757253.categories.2 “: {” name “:” World News “,” slug “:” world-news “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757225 “: {” id “:” 757225 “,” staticLink “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/science/expert-claims-jupiters-moon-is-home-to-octopus-like-aliens/ “,” title “:” Experts claim , Jupiter’s moon is home to ‘Octopus-like Aliens’ “,” summary “:” u003cp> Alien life can exist in our own solar system, with an expert believing that Jupiter’s moon is home to Octopus-like creatures. Europe has long been a place of speculation to develop life outside of the world. With an abundance of ice-cold water and rampant production of oxygen, exploration of the moon was classified as “https://www.unilad.co.uk/science/expert-claims-jupiters-moon-is” -home-to-octopus -like-aliens / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media- credit-container alignnone “style =” width: 1210px “>” u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757243” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp- content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa -Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg “alt = ” Europe-Jupiter-Moon Thumb “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: / /www.unilad.co. uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Europa-Jupiter-Moon -Thumb-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad .co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-414×2 17.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Europa- Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes = (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px u003cspan class = u003c / span u003c / div u003cp u003cstrong u003c Außerirdisches Leben kann existieren in unserem eigenen Sonnensystem, mit einem Experten, der glaubt, Jupiters Mond sei die Heimat von krakenähnlichen Kreaturen. Europa ist seit langem ein Spekulationsfeld für die Entwicklung des Lebens außerhalb der Erde. Mit einer Fülle von eiskaltem Wasser und einer weit verbreiteten Sauerstoffproduktion hat die Erforschung des Mondes seit 2013 von der NASA als Mission mit hoher Priorität eingestuft. Monica Grady, Professorin für Planetary and Space Die Wissenschaft an der Liverpool Hope University bestätigt diese Überzeugung – was darauf hindeutet, dass die Meere unter der Mondkruste Meeresfauna beherbergen könnten, die Kraken ähnelt. Class = “media-credit-container alignnone” -Stil = “width: 510px”> “wp-image-757246” src = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02 /Octopus-Alien.png “alt =” Octopus Alien “width =” 500 “height =” 208 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/ uploads / 2020/02 / Octopus-Alien.png 500w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Octopus-Alien-414×172.png 414w “sizes = ” ( max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> 20th Century Fox u003c / span> u003c / div n u003cp> Neben Europa glaubt auch Grady dort könnte wäre das Leben auf dem Mars (unter der Oberfläche vergraben, wo es vor Sonneneinstrahlung geschützt wäre). Grady sagte der u003ca href = “https: // www. dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-7978943/Experts-says-Jupiters-moon-Europa-home-alien-life-octopus-like-creatures.html? ito = social-facebook-celeb “target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” MailOnline “: Wenn es um das geht prospects of life beyond Earth, it’s almost a racing certainty that there’s life beneath the ice on Europa. Elsewhere, if there’s going to be life on Mars, it’s going to be under the surface of the planet. There you’re protected from solar radiation. And that means there’s the possibility of ice remaining in the pores of the rocks, which could act as a source of water.u003c/p>nu003cp>If there is something on Mars, it’s likely to be very small-bacteria. But I think we’ve got a better chance of having slightly higher forms of life on Europa, perhaps similar to the intelligence of an octopus.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Just last June, NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope spotted sodium chloride (aka, salt) on Europa’s surface. Below the moon’s frozen seawater exterior lies vast icy depths, highly speculated to be the ideal breeding ground for life.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1610px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757250″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg.jpg” alt=”Europa Jupiter Moon 2. jpg” width=”1600″ height=”900″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg.jpg 1600w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-702×395.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-414×233.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-828×466.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-2.-jpg-622×350.jpg 622w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Cameron Frewu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>As for beyond the Milky Way, Grady explained: u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>Our solar system is not a particularly special planetary system, as far as we know, and we still haven’t explored all the stars in the galaxy. But I think it’s highly likely there will be life elsewhere – and I think it’s highly likely they’ll be made of the same elements. Humans evolved from little furry mammals that got the opportunity to evolve because the dinosaurs were killed by an asteroid impact.u003c/p>nu003cp>That is probably not going to happen on every planet – but it’s at least possible based purely on a statistical argument. Whether we will ever be able to contact extraterrestrial life is anyone’s guess, purely because the distances are just too huge.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>There’s always the chance that, within our solar system, we could be the only forms of intelligent life. ‘If there’s only us, then we have a duty to protect the planet,’ Grady added.u003c/p>nu003cp>As long as there’s no xenomorphs, let us venture ad astra’ – we surely can’t be the only life in this vast expanse of space.u003c/p>nu003cp>If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href=”mailto:story@unilad.com” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>story@unilad.comu003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”publishedAt”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18″,”publishedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18Z”,”updatedAt”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18″,”updatedAtUTC”:”2020-02-08T17:32:18Z”,”author”:{“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”$Article:757225.author”,”typename”:”Author”},”categories”:({“type”:”id”,”generated”:true,”id”:”Article:757225.categories.0″,”typename”:”Category”}),”featuredImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Europa-Jupiter-Moon-Thumb.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757225.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.u nilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”},”Article:757225.categories.0″:{“name”:”Science”,”slug”:”science”,”__typename”:”Category”},”Article:757212″:{“id”:”757212″,”staticLink”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/daughter-dresses-up-as-dad-when-asked-to-dress-as-favourite-superhero/”,”title”:”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero”,”summary”:”u003cp>A girl decided to dress up as her dad when asked to dress as her favourite superhero, and the reasoning behind it will hit you hard in the feels. Aubrey Archuleta, 11, from Colorado, USA, was having a superhero day at school and, rather than dressing as Wonder Woman or Ironman like most kids would, u003ca href=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/daughter-dresses-up-as-dad-when-asked-to-dress-as-favourite-superhero/” title=”Read more” >…u003c/a>u003c/p>n”,”body”:”u003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1210px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757233″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”1200″ height=”630″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-702×369.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-co ntent/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter-667×350.jpg 667w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cstrong>A girl decided to dress up as her dad when asked to dress as her favourite superhero, and the reasoning behind it will hit you hard in the feels.u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cp>Aubrey Archuleta, 11, from Colorado, USA, was having a superhero day at school and, rather than dressing as Wonder Woman or Ironman like most kids would, she decided to dress as her dad, Brian Hills.u003c/p>nu003cp>The superhero day came during a week of morale boosting events at Aubrey’s middle school to get the school in better spirits for their Valentine’s Day Dance – which was held a week early.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 1322px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image – 757237″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”1312″ height=”640″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n.jpg 1312w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-702×342.jpg 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-524×256.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-414×202.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-828×404.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85109524_503042047278411_8774715406607712256_n-718×350.jpg 718w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”me di a-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>When asked why she chose her dad as her favourite superhero, the 11-year-old said that ‘dads should always be a girl’s superhero’.u003c/p>nu003cp>Upon being told of her decision to dress as him, doting dad Brian, 35, said his ‘heart exploded’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cb>Speaking tou003cem> UNILADu003c/em>, he said: u003c/b>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>My heart figuratively exploded. I felt I had reached the pinnacle of Dad-ness. Being a parent has its inherent challenges at times. I think all parents just want to know they’re doing something right. This was that moment for me.u003c/p>nu003cp>We try to teach our children well. Moments like that are our reward.u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cp>Here come the feels.u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”media-credit-container alignnone” style=”width: 2058px”>u003cimg class=”size-full wp-image-757229″ src=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n.jpg” alt=”Daughter Dresses Up As Dad When Asked To Dress As Favourite Superhero” width=”2048″ height=”1536″ srcset=”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n.jpg 2048w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-624×468.jpg 624w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-467×350.jpg 467w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_3947167974015631360_n-368×276.jpg 368w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/85126481_173802857277880_394716797 4015631360_n-736×552.jpg 736w” sizes=”(max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px” />u003cspan class=”media-credit”>Courtesy of Brian Hillsu003c/span>u003c/div>nu003cp>Brian shared the heartwarming story with online Facebook community u003cem>Life of Dad u003c/em>which has generated over 11,000 likes since being shared yesterday, February 7.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>The post read:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>My daughter dressed as me this morning she’s supposed to dress as her favorite superhero for school today.u003c/p>nu003cp>I began to gave her ideas, but she immediately interrupted and said: ‘No, I wanna dress as you, Dad.’u003c/p>nu003cp>She pieced the whole thing together herself and completely nailed it. BEST DAD MOMENT EVER!!u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003cdiv class=”interactive interactive-fb-post”>nu003cdiv id=”fb-root”>u003c/div>nu003cp>u003cscript async=”1″ defer=”1″ crossorigin=”anonymous” src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v6.0″>u003c/script>u003c/p>nu003cdiv class=”fb-post” data-href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ data-width=”500″>nu003cblockquote cite=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ class=”fb-xfbml-parse-ignore”>nu003cp>”My daughter tells me this morning she’s supposed to dress as her favorite superhero for school today.I began to give…u003c/p>nu003cp>Posted by u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/” target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Life of Dadu003c/a> on u003ca href=”https://www.facebook.com/lifeofdad/posts/10157821336826427″ target=”_blank” rel=”nofollow”>Friday, February 7, 2020u003c/a>u003c/p>u003c/blockquote>nu003c/ div>nu003c/div>nu003cp>While Aubrey’s biological mother isn’t around, the 11-year-old’s family consists of her dad, step-mother Jessica and step-sister Bella, 16; something which Brian describes as a ‘beautiful, blended family’.u003c/p>nu003cp>u003cstrong>Brian added:u003c/strong>u003c/p>nu003cblockquote>u003cp>We are a great family. And we are known for dressing up and being silly. So it was a matter of course for Aubrey too. We all dress in fancy holiday fashions. And I emulated movie characters when I visited places like Alan from The Hangover while I was in Las Vegas and Rocky Balboa while I was visiting Philadelphia. An example of a touching father-daughter relationship is between u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/viral/single-father-and-baby-daughter-wore-matching-tutus-for-heart- Melting Photoshoot /” target = “_ blank” rel = “noopener noreferrer “> Casey Fields and his one year old Lyla. u003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “media-credit-container alignnone” style = “width: 963px”> “size-full wp-image-757161” src = “https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot.png “alt = ” Single father and little daughter wore matching tutu for a heartbreaking photo shoot “width = ” 953 “height = ” 572 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot.png 953w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-702×421.png 702w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot-524×315.png 524w, https: // www. unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020 /02/Photo-shoot-414×248.png 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Photo-shoot -828×497.png 828w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Photo-shoot-583×350.png 583w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px ” /> u003cspan class = “media -credit “> Jenn Floyd Photography u003 c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Although Casey describes himself as a “male man”, he still dressed up for a photo shoot with his little daughter in a bright pink tutu that they will both cherish forever. u003c / p> n u003cp> If you ask me, both Brian and Casey seem to be dads and make their daughters smile. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via story@unilad.com u003c / em> u003c / p> n n ” , “publishedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z”, “updatedAt”: “2020-02-08T17: 30: 47″, ” updat edAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 30: 47Z “,” author “: {” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” $ Article: 757212.author “,” typename “:” Author “},” categories “: ({” type “:” id “,” generated “: true,” id “:” Article: 757212.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “}) , “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/dad_daughter.jpg”, “featuredVideo”: null, “breaking”: null, “__typename”: ” Article “},” $ Article: 757212.author “: {” name “:” Niamh Shackleton “,” avatar “:” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/ Niamh -Shackleton.png “,” __ typename “:” Author “},” Article: 757212.categories.0 “: {” name “:” Life “,” slug “:” life “,” __ typename ” : “Category”}, “Article: 757215”: {“id”: “757215”, “staticLink”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo- miami-for-the first time / “,” Title “:” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in the Miami Zoo “,” Summary “:” The first meerkat puppies of the Miami Zoo were recorded in the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a variety of baby animals, from koalas to lion babies. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it’s the first time “https://www.unilad.co.uk/animals/meerkat-pups-born-at-zoo-miami-for-the-irst-time” -ever / “title = ” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media-credit-container alignnone ” style = “width: 1210px”> “u003cimg class =” wp-image-757217 size-full “src =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-Pups .jpg “alt = ” Meerkat puppies that were born for the first time in Miami Zoo “width = ” 1200 “height = ” 630 “srcset = ” https: //www.unilad. co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups.jpg 1200w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-702×369.jpg 702w , https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-524×275.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-414×217.jpg 414w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-828×435.jpg 828w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-P ups-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> u003cstrong> Zoo Miami’s very first meerkat puppies were welcomed into the world. The zoo is no stranger to new life and is home to a large selection of baby animals, from koalas to lion cubs. However, the arrival of the meerkat puppies is a milestone for the zoo. According to Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director, it is the first time that meerkats have been born and raised in the South Miami-Dade facility. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Media Credit Container Alignment ” style = “width: 778px “> u003cimg class = “size-full wp-image-757219″ src = ” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 2 “width =” 768 “height =” 1107 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2.png 768w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020 / 02 / Meerkat-puppy-2-325×468.png 325w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ Meerkat-puppy-2-243×350.png 243w, https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-2-191×276.png 191w, https: // www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Meerkat-Pups-2-383×552.png 383w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px /> u003cspan cla ss = “media-credit “> Zoo Miami u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> The eight year old Yam Yam gave birth to the two babies who have no name yet The 18th of January fr earlier this year, but they have only recently opened their eyes. Not only is their gender indefinite, their father is still unknown. Since her mother lives with three other male meerkats, one of them could be the father (Mamma Meerkat, am I right?). However, Magill added that the three males – Gizmo, Diego and Joe – Diego seem to be the most connected to the puppies. “He spends a lot of time with them. Diego seems to enjoy being with them, keeping them warm and protecting them. Anyone watching the mob for an extended period of time would think Diego was the mother, “he said to Miaminewtimes / news / meerkat-cam-at-zoo-miami-shows-pups-in-real-time-11485519″ target = ” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “>” Miami New Times “. n u003cdiv class = ” Alignment of a media credit container “style = ” width: 778px “> u003cimg class = ” size-full wp- image-757221 “src = ” https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3.png “alt =” Meerkat Pups 3 “width =” 768 “height =” 518 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3.png 768w, https://www.unilad.co. uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Meerkat-Pups-3-694×468.png 694w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3 -519×350.png 519w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups-3-409×276.png 409w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media-credit ” > Zoo Miami u003c / sp an> u003c / div> n u003cp> The website of the zoo – where you can see live recordings of the puppies in action on the website u003ca href = “https: //www.zoomiami .org / animals # item = 429890 can see “target =” _ blank “rel =” noopener noreferrer nofollow “> MeerKam u003c / a> – says that they recently” explored the cave and are gradually moving further and further into the Moving Habitat “/ p> n u003cp> Hopefully the meerkats will have no worries for the rest of their days. u003c / p> n u003cp> u003cem> If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank “rel =” nofollow “> story@unilad.com u003c / a> u003c / em> u003c / p> n, publishedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, publishedAtUTC: 2020-02-08T17 : 20: 04Z, updatedAt: 2020-02-08T17: 20: 04, “updatedAtUTC”: “2020-02-08T17: 20: 04Z”, “author”: {“type”: “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757215.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated”: true “,” id “:” Article: 757215.categories.0 “,” typename “:” Category “”}), “featuredImage”: “https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Meerkat-Pups .jpg “,” featuredVideo “: null,” breaking “: null,” __typename “:” Article “},” $ Article: 757215.author “: {” name “:” Cameron Frew “,” avatar “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads /2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”▶,”Article:757215.categories. 0 “: {” name “:” Animals “,” slug “:” animals “,” __ typename “:” Category “},” Article: 757197 “: {” id “:” 757197 “,” staticLink “:” https : //www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man-who-claims-accident saw him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe / “,” title “:” Manchester man who claims an accident has left him with fear of heights on the highest water slide in Europe “,” Summary “:” u003cp> A man who claimed to be left with a debilitating fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he opened up Europe’s highest water slide rode. Ben Bardsley, of Stockport, Greater Manchester, filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator knocked him out u003ca href = “https://www.unilad.co.uk/life/manchester-man -who-claims-accident-left-him-with-fear of heights-seen-on-Europe’s-highest-water slide / “title =” Read more “> … u003c / a> u003c / p> n”, “body”: ” u003cdiv class = ” media credit container orientation “style = ” width: 1210px “> u003cimg class = ” wp-image-757209 size-full “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg “alt =” Manchester man who claims the accident left him with fear of height differences at the highest Europe’s water slide “width =” 1200 “height =” 630 “srcset =” https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg 1200w, https : //www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Face book-702×369.jpg 702w, https: // www .unilad.co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-F acebook-524×275.jpg 524w, https: //www.unilad .co.uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-414×217.jpg 414w, https: //www.unilad. co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-828×435.jpg 828w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben -Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook-667×350.jpg 667w “sizes =” (maximum width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Ben Bardsley / Facebook u003c / span> u003c / div > n u003cp> u003cstrong> A man who claimed to be left with a crippling fear of heights after diving into a garden pond was later seen grinning like a child when he rode Europe’s tallest water slide, Ben Bardsley from Stockport, Greater Manchester filed an assault lawsuit against Warrington Koi and Aquatics in 2015 after an excavator pushed him into a pond that was being built in his garden. U003c / p> n u003cp> The 38-year-old claimed he could not lift weights and I’m also afraid of heights. A video of him shooting down a 33-meter slide in Spain has shown, however, that his case was written off as ‘nonsense’. You can watch a video from Bardsley ride on the water slide below: u003c / strong u003c / p n u003ciframe width = “100% ” min-width = “560 ” height = “360 ” frameBorder = “0 ” class = “brightcove-iframe” src = “// www.unilad.co.uk/frames/brightcove-iframe.html? videoId = 6130797127001” Allow full-screen web kits for full-screen Mozall picture> u003c / iframe> n u003cp> Bardsley exposed his “fundamentally dishonest” claim when he posted a video launching the Verti-Go water slide in Benidorm, Spain, on his Facebook. Before jumping on the slide, he says, “There is no queue for obvious reasons.” When his case was heard before Manchester County Court on January 23, the recorder Richard Hartley QC said that anyone who was afraid of heights to ride the slide with such joy was ‘nonsense’ and thought he was guilty of basic dishonesty in relation to his claim. u003c / p> n u003cp> However, it wasn’t just his slip-ons that dropped the gym owner into the hot water. Bardsley claimed that the incident not only confronted him with fear of heights, but also with neck and back injuries, so that he could no longer lift weights. U003c / p> n u003cdiv class = “Medien-Credit-Container-Alignnone ” style = “width: 625px”> “cimg class =” size-full wp-image-757211 “src =” https: / /www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/ 02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg “alt = ” Ben Bardsley Waterslide Bodybuilder “width = ” 615 “height = “346 ” srcset = “https://www.unilad.co .de / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder.jpg 615w, https://www.unilad.co .uk / wp-content / uploads / 2020/02 / Ben-Bardsley- Waterslide-Bodybuilder-524×295.jpg 524w, https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben- Bardsley-Waterslide-Bodybuilder-414×233.jpg 414w “sizes = ” (max-width: 768px) 100vw, 728px “/> u003cspan class = ” media credit “> Clyde & Co u003c / span> u003c / div> n u003cp> Insurance company Aviva, which represents the pond supplier, was suspicious, and in an investigation, lawyers discovered a variety of social media posts that showed the Bod ybuilder lifts heavy weights – even on the day he did a medical exam and found the persistent symptoms prevented him from lifting-related activities n u003cp> u003cstrong> Damian Rourke, a law firm partner Clyde & Co said: It is important to understand that Aviva has never contested this. The applicant was not injured at all. Instead, the problem was that the applicant had exaggerated both the physical and psychological effects of his injuries to the extent that the entire lawsuit was to be dismissed. The applicant’s damages were estimated at around £ 4,500, and he lost everything because he tried to claim four to five times this amount. Bardsley wurde verurteilt, mehr als £ 14.000 an Prozesskosten zu zahlen > n u003cp> u003cem> Wenn Sie eine Geschichte haben, die Sie erzählen möchten, senden Sie sie über u003ca href = “mailto: story@unilad.com ” target = “_ blank ” rel = “an UNILAD. nofollow “> story@unilad.com “: “2020-02-08T17: 12: 29”, “publishedAtUTC”: “2020” -02-08T17: 12: 29Z “,” updatedAt “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29 “,” updatedAtUTC “:” 2020-02-08T17: 12: 29Z “,” author “: {” type ” : “id”, “generated”: true, “id”: “$ Article: 757197.author”, “typename”: “Author”}, “categories”: ({“type”: “id”, “generated” : true, “id”: “Article: 757197.categories.0”, “typename”: “Category”}), “fe aturedImage”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Ben-Bardsley-Waterslide-Facebook.jpg”,”featuredVideo”:null,”breaking”:null,”__typename”:”Article”},”$Article:757197.author”:{“name”:”Cameron Frew”,”avatar”:”https://www.unilad.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Cameron-Frew.png”,”__typename”:”Author”} ,”Article:757197.categories.0″:{“name”:”Life”,”slug”:”life”,”__typename”:”Category”}} .

advertisement