Although Netflix remains the defeatable player when it comes to video on demand, it is undeniable that the streaming giant today has more competition than ever before. Apart from the usual suspects – a list of Amazon and HBO – Netflix is ​​nowadays faced with serious challenges from Amazon, Disney, Hulu and Apple. And that does not mean anything about upcoming streaming services such as Peacock and HBO Max.

In the aftermath of increased competition, Netflix has said that it focuses solely on providing the best possible content to consumers and that it is not concerned about rivals chasing away subscribers. In reality, however, Netflix’s preference for considerably more than content competitors emphasizes the company’s awareness that it should produce as much content as possible.

The amount of money that Netflix spends on programming nowadays has increased enormously. A new DataDads report even indicates that Netflix today spends no less than 5x more content than five years ago. The data comes from Netflix’s recent earnings report, in which the company said it plans to release an estimated $ 20 billion in content this year, an amount that includes original programming and expensive licensing agreements.

In contrast, Netflix spent $ 12 billion on programming in 2018 and a relatively meager $ 4.5 billion on programming in 2015.

An interesting reason for the huge leap, besides that Netflix is ​​investing more in original programming, is that license transactions are becoming more expensive in the light of increased competition in the streaming space:

And of course it is worth noting that as the competition between streaming services continues to increase, so do the costs for the rights to a show or to produce a new original series. Bidding wars for content are becoming more and more normal on television because show producers have more places than ever to pitch their ideas.

As an excellent example, Netflix acquired the rights to Seinfeld last year – which will reach the streaming service in 2021 – for a whopping $ 500 million. And speaking of increased spending across the board, HBO explained $ 1.5 billion for the rights to Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men.

Apart from the releases, apparently Netflix is ​​not influenced – in a perceptible way – by Disney Plus. For example, during the recent holiday quarter, the number of Netflix subscribers increased by 8.8 million. All in all, Netflix currently has more than 167 million subscribers, of which an estimated 100 million live outside the United States.

