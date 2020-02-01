advertisement

Just in case you need to be reminded again that Netflix is ​​getting pretty merciless about the cancellations, here it is. Almost a month after the premiere in the streaming service, Soundtrack has already received the ax. (The news was first detailed in The Hollywood Reporter.)

If you look back at the overall course of the series, it was pretty turbulent at first. The series originally started at Fox before finally prevailing on Netflix, and when it actually came out it was done without too much attention. There is only such a limited window for shows that the streaming service can be advertised, and this window probably needs a little more. Jenna Dewan had a big star in the middle, but it only works so well if the show itself is not well attended.

The big problem with Netflix is ​​that for a show to reappear, it has to be sensational pretty quickly. Unfortunately, it is difficult to do this without a lot of advertising, unless you are an adaptation or receive incredible critical reviews. Netflix has a lot of shows now, and that’s why they’re not nearly obliged to keep one if they feel they have other options.

Is it possible that the show is at home somewhere else? Theoretically safe, but it feels unlikely right now. It is so difficult for a canceled streaming show to find a home due to licenses and the like. If nothing else, we hope that at least a certain conclusion was reached at the end of season one. Was there a plan for more seasons? Sure, but Soundtrack producers were very aware that this was a risky series due to its musical nature.

What do you think about quitting Soundtrack on Netflix?

Be sure to share immediately in the comments. Also remember to be interested in other news in the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

