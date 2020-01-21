advertisement

Netflix’s quarterly results begin to give intriguing revelations of how many of its users the hottest movies and series binge – of course, since you have to believe the word of Netflix and the numbers also depend on Netflix’s definition of what counts as a complete overview. Nevertheless, as competition in the world of original streaming video has multiplied, Netflix has used the opportunity to use its revenue versions to tease viewer data for its most popular features, and the fourth quarter results that Netflix announced Tuesday afternoon were no exception.

A good example: Netflix claimed that in the first four weeks after the December 20 release of The Witcher, the fantasy series of the streamer with Henry Cavill as a white-haired monster hunter, about 76 million households with customers watched the series. And that makes the company in its Q4 shareholder letter the show “our biggest season one TV series ever.”

“As a testament to how our hit content can invade the global spirit of the times and affect popular culture, the launch of the show has boosted sales of The Witcher books and games around the world and produced a viral musical hit,” the letter further. The latter reference is of course a nod to the catchy song of the Jaskier Bard with the memorable incentive to “throw a coin at your witcher.”

advertisement

This certainly follows other anecdotal measures of the popularity of the show, such as the fact that it remains one of the most demanding series from week to week (as we have recently noted here). The show is also so popular that the publisher of Andrzej Sapkowski’s best-selling novel on which The Witcher is based has to print “more than half a million” new books to meet the demand for the novels. Moreover, there is the chatter that Mark Hamill may even be approached to play a role in the already green-lit second season of the show.

However, in order to arrive at the figures claiming to be The Witcher’s first season as the biggest Netflix season ever, the streamer decided to change the methodology behind the way it calculates these viewers. As per the Q4 letter: “Given that we now have titles with very different lengths – from short episodes (eg Special after about 15 minutes) to long films (eg The Highwaymen after 132 minutes), we believe that households viewing a title based on 70% of a single episode of a series or of an entire film that we have done is less logical. “

The change means that Netflix now chooses to report on households (accounts) that choose to view a particular title. A footnote in the letter adds this context: “Choose to look and have watched for at least 2 minutes – long enough to indicate that the choice was intentional – is the precise definition.”

Continue the letter: “Our new methodology is similar to the BBC iPlayer in their 1 ranking based on ‘applications’ for the title, ‘most popular’ articles about the New York Times, including those who opened the articles, and YouTube In this way, short and long titles are treated equally, making the playing field the same for all our content, including interactive content, which has no fixed length. “

Image source: Netflix

.

advertisement